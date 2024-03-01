Faith Odhiambo's Biography: Education, legal career, & becoming LSK president

Faith Odhiambo has been elected as the new President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), taking over from Eric Theuri who was vying for the male representative to the Judicial Service Commission seat.

This election sees Odhiambo stepping up from her role as Vice President to lead the prestigious legal body into a new era.

Facts about Faith Odhiambo, the New LSK President

Before being elected as the president of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Faith Odhiambo served as its vice president. She knows a little Arabic and Italian, and she can speak enough French to manage in a French-speaking place. Besides, she's fluent in Luo, Kiswahili, and English. Her father is lecturer at Maseno University. Odhiambo is a former board secretary of the Federation of Women Lawyers-Kenya (FIDA-Kenya). She is a lecturer at the School of Law at the University of Nairobi. Odhiambo is a Partner at Ombok and Owuor LLP Advocates, a Nairobi-based law firm, where she applies her extensive knowledge in litigation, corporate and commercial law, telecommunications law, and competition law. With developed expertise in banking law, financial services, mediation, and arbitration, Odhiambo has made significant contributions to these fields, both academically and in practice. Her previous role with the Competition Authority of Kenya involved advising on legal provisions regarding violations under restrictive trade practices, merger transactions, and consumer protection complaints. Odhiambo has been part of teams conducting important research and advisory projects, including studies on competition bottlenecks in mobile financial services and advisory on spectrum management in Kenya. She holds an LLB (Hons) from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law, and an LLM (Hons) in International Commercial Law with European Law from the University of Kent (UK). Odhiambo's role as a Certified Public Secretary and her membership in the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators-UK (MCIarb). As a PhD student at the University of Nairobi, her research interests span a wide range of critical and contemporary legal issues, including competition law, consumer protection law, telecommunications law, and more, highlighting her commitment to advancing legal scholarship and practice.

Faith Odhiambo's Biography

Faith Odhiambo's Early Life and Education

Faith Odhiambo's academic journey in Law began with her earning an LLB (Hons) from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, laying the foundational stone for her career in law.

She further honed her legal expertise by obtaining a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law, equipping her with the practical skills necessary for legal practice in Kenya.

Recognizing the importance of specialized knowledge in today's globalized legal environment, Odhiambo pursued and attained an LLM (Hons) in International Commercial Law with European Law from the University of Kent, UK.

This international exposure enriched her understanding and grasp of the law, preparing her for the complex challenges of legal practice and academia.

Faith Odhiambo's Legal Career and Specializations

Odhiambo's legal career is distinguished by her specialization in several key areas of law, including litigation, corporate and commercial law, telecommunications law, and competition law.

Her expertise extends to banking law, financial services, mediation, and arbitration, showcasing her versatility and depth of knowledge.

Odhiambo has contributed significantly to the legal profession through her partnership at Ombok and Owuor LLP Advocates, a Nairobi-based law firm known for its comprehensive legal services.

Faith Odhiambo's Leadership and Advocacy

As the Vice President of the Law Society of Kenya and a former Board Secretary of the Federation of Women Lawyers-Kenya (FIDA-Kenya), Odhiambo has demonstrated leadership and a strong commitment to advocacy.

Her roles have placed her at the forefront of championing the rights of women and children, emphasizing her dedication to social justice and equality.

Faith Odhiambo's Academic Contributions

Odhiambo's influence extends to the academic realm, where she has served as a lecturer at the School of Law at the University of Nairobi.

Her teaching portfolio includes Law of Business Associations, Banking Law, Competition Law, and Consumer Protection Law, subjects critical to the understanding of Kenya's legal and economic landscape.

Through her academic role, Odhiambo shapes the minds of future legal professionals, imparting knowledge and ethical standards that are vital for the development of the legal profession in Kenya.

Faith Odhiambo's Research and Advisory Roles

Her involvement in significant research and advisory projects, such as the study on competition bottlenecks in mobile financial services and advisory on spectrum management, reflects her active engagement in shaping policies and legal frameworks.

These contributions not only highlight her expertise but also her commitment to improving the legal and regulatory environment in Kenya and beyond.

Faith Odhiambo's Certifications and Memberships

Odhiambo's professional qualifications are further augmented by her status as a Certified Public Secretary and her membership in the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators-UK (MCIarb).

She is also a member of LSK

Faith Odhiambo's Ongoing Education and Research Interests

As a PhD student at the University of Nairobi, Odhiambo is focused on research areas that include competition law, consumer protection law, telecommunications law, banking law, financial services, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution, among others.

Her research interests also cover crucial societal issues such as women and children’s rights, climate change, human rights, intellectual property rights, and economic law, showcasing her holistic approach to the law and its implications on society.

Faith Odhiambo's LSK president election win

Five candidates vied for the position: Peter Wanyama, Carolyne Kamende, Faith Odhiambo, Harriet Mboche, and Kipkoech Bernhard Ngetich.

According to the results, Odhiambo emerged as the frontrunner with an impressive tally of 3,113 votes, closely trailed by Wanyama, who garnered 2,165 votes.

Kamende secured 888 votes, followed by Ng'etich with 833 votes and Mboche with 511 votes.