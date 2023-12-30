How FBI & DCI thwarted terror plot after quietly arresting U.S. citizen in Nairobi

Nasr, also known as "Ghareeb Al-Muhajir," was taken into custody in Nairobi, on December 14, 2023, and transported to the United States on December 28 for prosecution.

Attorney Damian Williams stated that Nasr, motivated by the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, had dedicated himself to waging violent jihad against the United States and its allies.

Nasr, according to the allegations, expressed a strong desire to join and train with al Shabaab.

The 23-year-old moved from New Jersey to Egypt in July 2023 and allegedly took steps to join al Shabaab, including making flight and lodging reservations for travel to Kenya.

"Since at least in or about November 2023, Nasr has repeatedly expressed his desire and plans to join al Shabaab and wage jihad, including in communications with an FBI confidential source, who was posing as a facilitator for terrorist organizations," the statement from attorney Damian Williams said.

The suspect also took to social media severally to share his plans to wage war against American citizens.

The arrest of Nasr was made possible through international cooperation, with Kenyan authorities taking him into custody on December 14, 2023.

The FBI's Legal Attaché Office in Nairobi and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations played pivotal roles in the successful arrest.

"Williams also thanked the FBI’s Legal Attaché Office in Nairobi, Kenya, the Counterterrorism Section of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, and the Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigations, including the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit and the Joint Terrorism Task Force-Kenya, for their assistance," the statement read.

Karrem Nasr, now facing charges of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

