Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

According to the statement by JSC, Okeyo will be responsible for the coordination, management and investigation of complaints and petitions lodged with the commission.

One of the key functions of JSC is to receive complaints against, investigate and remove from office or discipline registrars, magistrates, judicial officers and other staff of the Judiciary.

Evans Okeyo joins JSC as Director of Complaints and Investigations Pulse Live Kenya

Okeyo brings a wealth of experience, including training from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States.

Evans, a seasoned investigator, previously served as the Head of Investigations at the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and held the role of Regional Coordinator at IPOA's Mombasa branch.

His impressive career also includes being the lead investigator during the public inquiries of the now-defunct Truth, Justice, and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC).

One of Okeyo's notable achievements at IPOA was his successful handling of investigations into various issues, ranging from gross human rights violations to criminal cases, commercial fraud, intellectual property rights infringements, anti-illicit trade, and forensic audits.

His work not only yielded tangible results but also led to the development of essential tools for investigative work.

These tools encompass an eight-module training curriculum for investigators and management officers, as well as investigations manuals, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and evidence checklists aimed at ensuring the highest quality standards.

International training

What sets Okeyo apart is his extensive international training.

He completed courses in Crime Scene Management and Interview & Interrogation at the FBI, Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) and Executive Policy Development at the International Law Enforcement Academy in New Mexico, U.S.

Additionally, he received training in Internal Affairs Investigation and Instructor Development at the California Highway Patrol, U.S.

Okeyo further honed his skills through the Senior Management Course and the Strategic Leadership Development Program (SLDP) at the Kenya School of Government.

He holds a Master of Governance, Peace, and Security degree from Africa Nazarene University and a Bachelor of Arts in Literature degree from Moi University.