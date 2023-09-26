Fear grips congregation after gunmen invade church, rob cash & phones

Members of a Nakuru Evangelical Church in Heshima, Bahati, were left in shock when a night of praise and worship turned into a robbery.
Worshippers had gathered at the Joy Praise Ministry Church for a vigil service, expecting a spiritually uplifting experience.
However, their night took a terrifying turn when armed intruders in police uniforms stormed the church, brandishing guns and machetes.
Gunmen storm a Nakuru Church, get away with cash & phones
According to a report aired on KTN News on Monday, at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, three individuals, initially thought to be police officers on patrol, entered the church premises.
Two accomplices remained stationed at the gate, which had been left open for easy access.
The intruders disrupted the vigil by issuing orders and threats, leaving the congregation in fear.
Fortunately, no one was physically harmed during the ordeal. Over 30 worshippers were in attendance when the incident occurred.
“Inside the church were over 30 worshippers. At around 3 a.m. on Saturday, three people donning police jungle uniforms stormed the church,” Stephen Mwangi, a church member said.
Congregation's reaction after gunmen robbed them cash & phones
Nancy Wangui, one of the church members, expressed her shock over the incident but considered herself fortunate that there were no casualties.
Samuel Waikuna, another member, shared that the robbery had instilled fear among the congregation.
He urged the police to increase patrols in the area to enhance security and prevent such incidents from happening again.
Police launches investigations after gunmen stormed a Nakuru church
Bahati Sub County Police Commander Mwangi Ng’ang’a assured the public that the matter was under investigation.
He disclosed that the case had been handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and expressed confidence in arresting the suspects.
Ng’ang’a appealed to the community to provide any information that could aid in the apprehension of the individuals responsible for the violent robbery.
