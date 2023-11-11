The sports category has moved to a new website.

Features of Gor Mahia’s luxurious state-of-the-art bus unveiled today

Charles Ouma

The 42-seater bus was purchased at a cost of Sh23million

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia today unveiled the club’s state-of-the art bus, marking a new chapter in the club’s history.

The bus in question was a donation from the club’s ardent fan, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo through his foundation that supports sports in the country.

The 42-seater bus is a combination of state-of-the-art technology, comfort and luxury all in one package.

It boasts of a timeless design and precise craftsmanship to give the driver and passengers a unique and prestigious driving experience.

The customized bus came at a price of Sh23million, an amount that the Eliud Owalo foundation settled.

The interior of the bus is designed to perfection with the club’s signature green colour matched with others to give the bus a feel of class and connection to its traditional colours.

The bus bearing the registration number KDN 068N. The 68 symbolized the year when the club was founded.

Infotainment is also an area that has been well-taken care of with the bus having piped music and foldable TVs to ensure that those on board never get bored.

It comes with USB charging pots for anyone who may wish to power their devices while in transit.

It has a 2x2 seat configuration, ensuring ample space and great legroom with four VIP seats.

The bus was flagged off at the General Motors headquarters by the company's Managing Director Rita Kavashe.

The convoy that was followed by hundreds of Kogalo fans accompanied the bus in its maiden trip across the city to Moi Stadium in Kasarani where it was handed over to the club in pomp and colour.

Thousands of K’ogalo fans braved the chilly Saturday morning weather to witness the handover of the bus which was a dream-come true for the club whose bus was recently auctioned to offset dues owed to former player Wellington Ochieng.

Owallo formally handed over the bus to the club at a colorful ceremony in the presence of club officials and legends.

It is not clear why the club's patron did not attend the event.

