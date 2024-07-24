The sports category has moved to a new website.

Fee differences making tourists ditch Maasai Mara Reserve for Tanzania's Serengeti

Amos Robi
Tourists enjoying time at the Maasai Game Reserve
Tourists enjoying time at the Maasai Game Reserve
  • Maasai Mara and Serengeti are iconic wildlife destinations in Africa
  • Recent fee hikes at Maasai Mara have led tourists to reconsider their travel plans
  • Tourists staying in lodges and camps at Maasai Mara may face higher fees

The Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya and the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania are two of the most iconic wildlife destinations in Africa.

Renowned for their breathtaking landscapes and diverse animal populations, these reserves attract thousands of tourists each peak season, eager to witness the Great Migration and other natural spectacles.

However, recent hikes in entrance fees at the Maasai Mara have led many tourists to reconsider their travel plans, with some opting for the Serengeti as a more cost-effective alternative.

The Maasai Mara National Reserve recently implemented a fee increase, here is a detail of the gate fees at Maasai Mara National Reserve.

The baby mutated Zebra at Maasai Mara Reserve. (Wildest Africa)
The baby mutated Zebra at Maasai Mara Reserve. (Wildest Africa) Pulse Live Kenya

Here are the current entrance fees for the Maasai Mara:

  1. Non-resident adults: $200 (Sh26,600) per person per day
  2. Non-resident children and students: $50 (Sh6,650) per person per day
  3. Adult East African residents: Sh4,500 per person per day
  4. Children East African residents and students: Sh2,000 per person per day
  5. Adult Kenyan Citizens: Sh3,000 per person per day
  6. Children and student Kenyan Citizens: Sh1,000
  7. Adult Narok residents: Sh2,000 per person per day
  8. Children Narok residents above 10 years: Sh500 per person per day while those below 10 years enter free

Additionally, tourists staying in lodges and camps within the reserve boundaries may face higher fees compared to those staying in accommodations outside the park.

Wildebeests (connochaetes taurinus) jump to cross the Mara river during their migration to the greener pastures, between the Maasai Mara game reserve and the open plains of the Serengeti, southwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 15, 2016. (reutersconnect)
Wildebeests (connochaetes taurinus) jump to cross the Mara river during their migration to the greener pastures, between the Maasai Mara game reserve and the open plains of the Serengeti, southwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 15, 2016. (reutersconnect) Pulse Live Kenya

In contrast, the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania offers slightly different fee structures. The fees are designed to be competitive while also supporting conservation and community projects. Here are the current entrance fees for the Serengeti:

Here’s a simplified listicle of the entry fees structured by visitor category and season:

  1. Non-resident adults: Peak season: $70 (Sh9,310) per person per day, Low season: $60 (Sh7,980) per person per day
  2. Non-resident children (5 to 15 years): Both seasons: $20 (Sh2,660) per person per day. Non-resident children below age 5 get free entry
  3. Expatriate/resident adults: Both seasons: $35 (Sh4,655) per person per day
  4. Expatriate/resident children (5 to 15 years): Both seasons: $10 (Sh1,330) per person per day. Expatriate/resident children below age 5 get free entry
  5. East African or Tanzanian citizen adults: TSH10,000 (Sh495) per person per day
  6. East African or Tanzanian citizen children (5 to 15 years): TSH2,000 (Sh990) per person per day
  7. East African or Tanzanian citizen children below age 5 get free entry
Amos Robi

