Fee differences making tourists ditch Maasai Mara Reserve for Tanzania's Serengeti

The Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya and the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania are two of the most iconic wildlife destinations in Africa.

Renowned for their breathtaking landscapes and diverse animal populations, these reserves attract thousands of tourists each peak season, eager to witness the Great Migration and other natural spectacles.

However, recent hikes in entrance fees at the Maasai Mara have led many tourists to reconsider their travel plans, with some opting for the Serengeti as a more cost-effective alternative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maasai Mara National Reserve fees

The Maasai Mara National Reserve recently implemented a fee increase, here is a detail of the gate fees at Maasai Mara National Reserve.

Pulse Live Kenya

Here are the current entrance fees for the Maasai Mara:

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-resident adults: $200 (Sh26,600) per person per day Non-resident children and students: $50 (Sh6,650) per person per day Adult East African residents: Sh4,500 per person per day Children East African residents and students: Sh2,000 per person per day Adult Kenyan Citizens: Sh3,000 per person per day Children and student Kenyan Citizens: Sh1,000 Adult Narok residents: Sh2,000 per person per day Children Narok residents above 10 years: Sh500 per person per day while those below 10 years enter free

Additionally, tourists staying in lodges and camps within the reserve boundaries may face higher fees compared to those staying in accommodations outside the park.

Pulse Live Kenya

Serengeti National Park fees

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast, the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania offers slightly different fee structures. The fees are designed to be competitive while also supporting conservation and community projects. Here are the current entrance fees for the Serengeti:

Here’s a simplified listicle of the entry fees structured by visitor category and season: