Hero behind rescued zebra foal whose mother died of postpartum complications

The rescue unfolded tragically as the orphaned foal was found desperately suckling on its mother's lifeless carcass.

The community informed Lekirsisae about a distressed foal still clinging to its deceased mother. Lekirsisae cradled the foal, protecting it until the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) vet team arrived.

"Yesterday, KWS Northern Kenya Mobile Vet Unit rescued an infant Grevy's zebra foal in Lengardae, Samburu.

"The heart-warming rescue took place as the orphaned foal was discovered desperately suckling on its mother's carcass, who had tragically succumbed to postpartum complications," said KWS in a post.

Kenya Wildlife Service officers rescue orphaned foal Pulse Live Kenya

The dedicated team acted swiftly to secure the vulnerable foal and took it to the Reteti Animal Rescue Centre.

Margaret Lekirsisae has been a Grevy's Zebra Trust (GZT) scout since 2009 from the Meibae Community Conservancy in Samburu.

In another rescue mission, the Grevy's Zebra Trust praised the efforts of two schoolboys who spotted another distressed foal stuck in a gulley.

Reporting the situation to the rescue team, the foal was successfully saved by KWS and Andrew Letura, and then joyously reunited with its mother.

These heartwarming stories of rescue and collaboration underscore the term "conservation heroes," celebrating those who go above and beyond to protect and preserve the beauty of Kenya's wildlife.

The Grevy's Zebra Trust was established in January 2007 to address the urgent need to conserve Grevy’s zebra (Equus grevyi) in the community rangelands of Kenya and Ethiopia.