Final moments of Eastleigh mother murdered alongside daughter & niece revealed

Charles Ouma

How Wasir Daud, her daughter Amina Abdirashid, and niece Nuseiba Dahir met their deaths

Autopsy results have revealed the final moments of Wasir Daud, her daughter Amina Abdirashid, and niece Nuseiba Dahir who were murdered and their bodies dumped in various locations.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor on Friday detailed how the trio met their deaths in the hands of their abductors after the postmortem exam conducted at City Mortuary.

Oduor detailed that the mother’s hands were chopped off and the face skin peeled off, revealing her painful last minutes alive.

"When you look at the face, there were multiple injuries with the skin being peeled off. Also for both arms," Oduor told the press while releasing the autopsy results.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor
Her neck was also almost severed totally with both the trachea and neck vessels sustaining injuries.

"(The mother) had her hand chopped off. She had a neck almost severed totally with injuries to the neck vessels and trachea." the Chief Pathologist added.

22-year-old Amina Abdirashid who was killed alongside her mother had several stab wounds including one that pierced through her heart, killing her.

"(The daughter) had one of the stab wounds getting right into the heart. She died because of the stabs," Oduor stated.

10-year-old Nuseiba Dahir on the other hand was suffocated to death.

The Chief pathologist also noted that signs on her body indicated that she was likely assaulted sexually before her murder.

According to the police, the trio was abducted by people known to them and were killed after the mother identified one of the abductors who were demanding ransom.

“The murders are linked to ransom. The killers were holding the women while demanding a ransom but in the process, the women identified one or two of the suspects which angered them," an officer privy to the details revealed.

A day that started off with Daud going to hospital turned to be a tragic one for the family after she failed to return, prompting 22 year old Amina Abdirashid, and niece Nuseiba Dahir (aged 10) to go searching for her.

CCTV footage captured them leaving home on October 21.

Eastleigh residents protest murder of three women
Their bodies were found in Bahati, Parklands and Machakos, sparking outrage.

Human rights groups and residents of Nairobi took to the streets demanding speedy investigations and arrest of those behind their murder.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

