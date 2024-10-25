The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
IG Kanja finally speaks out on alarming rise in murders

Amos Robi

Between August and October 2024, the country recorded 339 murder incidents, slightly higher than 336 cases in 2023 and 341 in 2022

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja
  • Inspector General of Police addressed the increase in murder cases in the country
  • Victims include a Wells Fargo employee and an MCA from Wajir
  • Police taking decisive steps in investigating the cases

The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has addressed the worrying increase in murder cases in the country over the past two months.

From August to October 2024, a total of 339 murder cases have been reported, marking a slight rise compared to the 336 cases in 2023 and 341 in 2022 according the statement released by Kanja.

The National Police Service (NPS) has taken decisive steps in investigating these cases and urges the public to cooperate in combating this trend.

One of the victims identified was Willis Onyango Aiyeko, a 52-year-old Wells Fargo employee.

His partially decomposed body was discovered in Mungowere stream in Khwisero Sub-County on October 21, 2024.

The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko
READ: Protests rock Eastleigh as CCTV footage shows last moments of 3 slain women [Video]

Aiyeko had been reported missing at the Siaya Police Station earlier that day. His body was transported to Nairobi under police escort for an autopsy from the Siaya Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.

The DCI Homicide Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

In another tragic case, a body believed to be that of Hon. Yusuf Hussein, an MCA from Wajir, was found floating at Lake Yahud in Wajir East Sub-County.

Hussein had been missing since September 13, 2024.

Following a post-mortem conducted by Dr. Johansen Oduor, the cause of death was determined to be blunt trauma.

However, DNA samples did not match those of Hussein, prompting the police to continue their investigations.

Missing Wajir MCA Yusuf Hussein
READ: Kirinyaga MCA shares tragic discovery of daughter's murder after disappearance

The Inspector General also provided updates on the murder of Noah, whose body was found with a deep cut on his neck on August 28, 2024.

His vehicle, originally reported missing at Kehancha Police Station, had been recovered with fake number plates in Nakuru.

The suspect has been linked to several robberies with violence, where taxi drivers were lured and attacked.

In Kajiado County, James Nyataa Onchiri, a 62-year-old advocate, was murdered after a night out with his office messenger, Erick Ondiek.

CCTV footage showed Ondiek dragging Onchiri to his vehicle before fatally injuring him.

The police boss also spoke of an incident in Nairobi’s Eastleigh Estate, where three family members were found dead with stab wounds.

Eastleigh residents protest murder of three women
READ: Court gives DPP nod to prosecute Omar Lali for death of Keroche heiress Tecra

Further investigations are ongoing, with the DCI Homicide Team leading efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police are calling on the public to aid in these investigations by reporting any criminal activities or suspicions to the nearest station or DCI Homicide Unit.

"We assure the public of our commitment to bringing these heinous crimes to their logical conclusions," stated the Inspector General, Douglas Kanja Kirocho.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

