Another woman found murdered outside Naivasha Road apartments in Nairobi

Residents of the building located along Naivasha Road who found the body suspect that the she was murdered elsewhere and the body ferried and dumped in the area.

According the to the security guard manning the building, a tenant noticed the body on her way out and alerted others of her discovery.

Nancy Kemunto who works as a guard at a building located near where the body was found explained that there was no blood at the scene, making her believe that the murder was committed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

"We found her dumped there. There was no blood at the scene and that's how we knew she was not murdered there," Kemunto stated.

Body dismembered

Dennis Nyakwae who resides in the area was among those who saw the body and noted that it had been dismembered.

"It was early in the morning when we heard shouts. When we went looking, we found a woman's body had been dumped."

"They had dismembered her body like that of a chicken and from the looks of it, they left with her heart, intestines, and her private parts," Nyakwae narrated.

The matter was reported at Riruta Police Station with police launching investigations into the incident.

Several murders under police investigation

It comes at a time when police are also investigating the shocking murder of a mother, her daughter and her niece.

According to the police, the trio was abducted by people known to them and were killed after the mother identified one of the abductors who were demanding ransom.

“The murders are linked to ransom. The killers were holding the women while demanding a ransom but in the process, the women identified one or two of the suspects which angered them," an officer privy to the details revealed.

Another unresolved murder that has kept police busy this week is that of Seth Nyakio Njeri.

