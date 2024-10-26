The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Another woman found murdered outside Naivasha Road apartments in Nairobi

Charles Ouma

The murder is the seventh one reported in a week that has seen police investigate the shocking murder of at least four other women in Nairobi

Police line tapeGetty Images
Police line tapeGetty Images

Police are investigating another incident in which a dismembered female body was found dumped outside an apartment in Nairobi.

Recommended articles

Residents of the building located along Naivasha Road who found the body suspect that the she was murdered elsewhere and the body ferried and dumped in the area.

According the to the security guard manning the building, a tenant noticed the body on her way out and alerted others of her discovery.

Nancy Kemunto who works as a guard at a building located near where the body was found explained that there was no blood at the scene, making her believe that the murder was committed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kirinyaga MCA shares new details about daughter’s murder

"We found her dumped there. There was no blood at the scene and that's how we knew she was not murdered there," Kemunto stated.

Dennis Nyakwae who resides in the area was among those who saw the body and noted that it had been dismembered.

"It was early in the morning when we heard shouts. When we went looking, we found a woman's body had been dumped."

ADVERTISEMENT

"They had dismembered her body like that of a chicken and from the looks of it, they left with her heart, intestines, and her private parts," Nyakwae narrated.

Eastleigh residents protest murder of three women
Eastleigh residents protest murder of three women Eastleigh residents protest murder of three women Pulse Live Kenya

READ: IG Kanja finally speaks out on alarming rise in murders

The matter was reported at Riruta Police Station with police launching investigations into the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes at a time when police are also investigating the shocking murder of a mother, her daughter and her niece.

READ: Kirinyaga MCA shares tragic discovery of daughter's murder after disappearance

According to the police, the trio was abducted by people known to them and were killed after the mother identified one of the abductors who were demanding ransom.

“The murders are linked to ransom. The killers were holding the women while demanding a ransom but in the process, the women identified one or two of the suspects which angered them," an officer privy to the details revealed.

Another unresolved murder that has kept police busy this week is that of Seth Nyakio Njeri.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late Seth Nyakio and her mother Lucy Njeri
The late Seth Nyakio and her mother Lucy Njeri The late Seth Nyakio and her mother Lucy Njeri Pulse Live Kenya

The body of the Zetech University graduate was found in an apartment in the Biafra area, Thika County.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Junet Mohamed: Why I am not interested in replacing Kindiki as Interior CS

Junet Mohamed: Why I am not interested in replacing Kindiki as Interior CS

Final moments of Eastleigh mother murdered alongside daughter & niece revealed

Final moments of Eastleigh mother murdered alongside daughter & niece revealed

Another woman found murdered outside Naivasha Road apartments in Nairobi

Another woman found murdered outside Naivasha Road apartments in Nairobi

Did Kenyans opt to queue for Qatar jobs instead of public participation?

Did Kenyans opt to queue for Qatar jobs instead of public participation?

Contents of bill whose public responses crashed Senate email system

Contents of bill whose public responses crashed Senate email system

Meet 11-year-old who read 1,178 books to clinch top reading award

Meet 11-year-old who read 1,178 books to clinch top reading award

Police recover key evidence, witness testimony in slain Eastleigh women case

Police recover key evidence, witness testimony in slain Eastleigh women case

IG Kanja finally speaks out on alarming rise in murders

IG Kanja finally speaks out on alarming rise in murders

Gov't strikes deal with Saudi Arabia over Kenyan man facing execution in Riyadh

Gov't strikes deal with Saudi Arabia over Kenyan man facing execution in Riyadh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Highlights of CANEX Weekend 2024

CANEX Weekend 2024: Highlights of Africa’s vibrant creative industry & culture

File image of President William Ruto and Prof. Kithure Kindiki at State House, Nairobi.

Revealed: Qualities that made Ruto select Kindiki as Gachagua’s replacement

File image of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his office

Government issues directive to impeached DP Gachagua’s staff [List]

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse

Mwengi Mutuse's degree & KSL diploma questioned after impeaching Gachagua