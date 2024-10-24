The sports category has moved to a new website.

Protests rock Eastleigh as CCTV footage shows last moments of 3 slain women [Video]

Amos Robi

  • Residents of Eastleigh protested the murders, leading to a standstill in the area
  • The brutal murders have sparked outrage across Nairobi, raising concerns about the safety of residents
  • The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a full investigation into the murders

Business came to a standstill in Nairobi's bustling Eastleigh area on Thursday, 24 October 2024, as residents took to the streets to protest the horrific murders of three women.

The victims, Amina Abdirashid, her mother Waris Daud, and her niece Nuseiba Dahir—were found dead in separate locations after disappearing earlier in the week.

Shops and businesses in the area remained closed, with locals expressing their outrage and grief over the tragic incident.

The three women, who had gone missing on Monday evening, were later found dead under horrifying circumstances.

Waris Daud (36), her daughter Amina Abdirashid (21), and her niece Nuseiba Dahir (12) had all been brutally murdered by unknown assailants.

Crime scene

READ: How suspect in Sh3.9M Easleigh robbery was tracked down & arrested buying a car in Mombasa

The bodies were discovered in different parts of Nairobi. Waris’s mutilated body was found in Machakos, while Amina’s body was located in Parklands, and 12-year-old Nuseiba’s in Buruburu.

According to family member who spoke to the media, Sumeya, Waris had complained of feeling unwell on Monday evening around 7 p.m. and informed her daughter and niece that she was going to seek medical attention.

Concerned about her mother’s whereabouts, Amina contacted her around 9 p.m. Waris reassured her that she would be home soon.

When Waris did not return home, Amina and Nuseiba set out to the hospital in search of her but never came back.

The following day, the family received the tragic news that all three women had been found dead.

READ: Family of Eastleigh man recounts moments before robbers shot, robbed him of Sh4.1M

CCTV footage released by authorities shows Amina and Nuseiba boarding a taxi around 9 p.m., heading to the hospital to check on Waris. This was the last time they were seen alive.

The brutal murders have sparked outrage across Nairobi, with many questioning the safety of residents.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna condemned the killings, stating: "Given the recent wave of abductions and killings, it's hard to believe anyone feels a sense of safety in our own country right now. Nobody is safe until all of us are safe."

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing the Eastleigh community as devastated and in mourning.

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan speaking during the Eastleigh protests for the mruder of three women
Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan speaking during the Eastleigh protests for the mruder of three women

READ: Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead

He urged law enforcement to act swiftly, saying: "This has never happened in our community before. There is fear and panic, and I urge the security forces to act quickly to restore the confidence of the people of Eastleigh."

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a full investigation into the murders, as the community demands justice for the victims.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

