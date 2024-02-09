The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
How 33-year-old Kenyan nutritionist Wawira Njiru secured Sh48M in a US competition

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan philanthropist and nutritionist Wawira Njiru wins Sh48 million Elevate Prize for fighting classroom hunger in Kenya

Wawira Njiru
Wawira Njiru

Globally recognized Kenyan nutritionist, Wawira Njiru, has emerged victorious as one of the 10 recipients of this year's Elevate Prize Award.

The 33-year-old, renowned for her role as the Executive Director and founder of the Food for Education Foundation, has been lauded for her outstanding contributions to child welfare and education.

Wawira Njiru's journey began 12 years ago when she established the Food for Education Foundation.

The primary objective was to combat classroom hunger among primary school children by providing them with hot, nutritious, and affordable meals.

Starting in Kiambu County, the initiative quickly expanded its reach to Nairobi and Mombasa Counties, aiming to enhance school attendance and academic performance while addressing the prevalent issue of hunger among students.

Njiru's unwavering dedication and impactful work have garnered international acclaim and commendations.

Her innovative approach to addressing child hunger has not only transformed the lives of countless children but has also earned her recognition as a global philanthropist and social entrepreneur.

As a testament to her exceptional leadership and visionary efforts, Wawira Njiru was honored with a prestigious Elevate Prize Award.

The award includes a Sh48 million (USD 300,000) unrestricted grant, as well as tailored services designed to enhance the organization's capabilities.

These services encompass communication strategies, content development, branding, social media training, and leadership development, aimed at amplifying the impact of the Food for Education Foundation.

Following the announcement of her win, Wawira Njiru expressed profound gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the importance of ensuring no child learns on an empty stomach.

Wawira Njiru's remarkable achievements extend beyond the Elevate Prize Award. In 2022, she was honored with the Icon Award at the World's 50 Best Restaurants program and was named UN's 'Person of the Year' in October 2021.

Her unwavering dedication serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, inspiring positive change and transformative impact across communities.

In addition to Wawira Njiru, several other visionary entrepreneurs were recognized for their exemplary contributions to social change.

The esteemed roster of winners includes Zarlasht Halaimzai, Gayatry Datar, Sonya Passi, Mpindi Abaas, and Melissa Malzkuhn, each making significant strides in their respective fields.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

