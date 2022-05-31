RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Wawira Njiru wins prestigious global award

Cyprian Kimutai

The nutritionist adds yet another award to a long list of accolades

Wawira Njiru, founder of Food For Education has been announced as the recipient of the coveted Icon Award, presented as part of the 2022 World’s 50 Best Restaurants programme.

According to a statement by World’s 50 Best Restaurants on Tuesday, Njiru was recognised for her initiative that provides school meals to 40,000 kids per day across 41 schools in two of the most populous counties in Kenya; Nairobi and Kiambu as well as Mombasa.

"I am so honored to receive this year's 2022 icon awards. I feel privileged, excited actually to be on this world stage and to be sharing more about the work that food for education does," said Njiru in an interview with World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Njiru who is set to receive the award on Monday, July 18 in London credited the success of her foundation to the willingness of Kenyans to help as well as the utilisation of technology such as the mobile app Tap2Eat.

"For her ground-breaking work harnessing gastronomy to support the new generations in Kenya, she is recognised with the Icon Award as part of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 programme," read the statement in part.

According to Food For Education, Tap2Eat is a platform that enables public primary school children to access nutritious food.

The global award comes only months after Njiru was named UN Person of the Year 2021 in Kenya. “In recognition of her leadership and personal sacrifices in ensuring thousands of meals are served daily so that children don’t go to school hungry,” read the plaque given to Wawira.

Njiru in 2021 was also awarded the first-ever Global Citizen Prize for Youth Leadership awarded at the Global Citizen Festival. Aside from the award, Nijru received Sh29million for her foundation, an all-inclusive round-trip to South Africa to attend the Prize Ceremony as well as networking and development opportunities to support the organization’s work.

Cyprian Kimutai

