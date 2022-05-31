Wawira Njiru wins prestigious global award

According to a statement by World’s 50 Best Restaurants on Tuesday, Njiru was recognised for her initiative that provides school meals to 40,000 kids per day across 41 schools in two of the most populous counties in Kenya; Nairobi and Kiambu as well as Mombasa.

"I am so honored to receive this year's 2022 icon awards. I feel privileged, excited actually to be on this world stage and to be sharing more about the work that food for education does," said Njiru in an interview with World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Njiru who is set to receive the award on Monday, July 18 in London credited the success of her foundation to the willingness of Kenyans to help as well as the utilisation of technology such as the mobile app Tap2Eat.

"For her ground-breaking work harnessing gastronomy to support the new generations in Kenya, she is recognised with the Icon Award as part of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 programme," read the statement in part.

According to Food For Education, Tap2Eat is a platform that enables public primary school children to access nutritious food.

More accolades for Njiru

The global award comes only months after Njiru was named UN Person of the Year 2021 in Kenya. “In recognition of her leadership and personal sacrifices in ensuring thousands of meals are served daily so that children don’t go to school hungry,” read the plaque given to Wawira.

