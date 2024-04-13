Form 3 student accused of killing 12-year-old cousin in Kirinyaga arrested in Ruaka

The suspect reportedly killed his cousin, a Grade Seven pupil, on Friday night in unclear circumstances at Kagio in Kirinyaga County before going into hiding.

A manhunt was launched with police tracing him to his uncle’s home in Ruaka, Kiambu on Saturday morning.

Kirinyaga Police Commander Andrew Naibei confirmed the arrest of the Gathuthiini Secondary School student.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The boy thought that his uncle was not aware he had killed his cousin at Kagio, and that is when he (uncle) informed the authorities and the boy was arrested,” Naibei stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Family members claimed that the suspect confessed to committing the heinous crime and afterwards “sold my bicycle to get fare to come and kill my grandmother.”

The police boss added that the suspect will be transferred to Kirinyaga from Kiambu on Saturday and will be held at Kiamaciri Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will be processed and taken to court to face murder charges.

Death in unclear circumstances

The victim's mother, Pauline Wairimu recounted that she had gone to the market accompanied by her husband and the household maid, leaving the two children at home to complete their homework when tragedy struck.

The maid who was the first to arrive home found the girl lying in a pool of blood, with the young boy missing leading to a manhunt.

The deceased’s mother regretted inviting his sister’s son to come visiting over the holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn't think my sister's child would kill my daughter, who was very much in school and church,” a devastated Wairimu said.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-