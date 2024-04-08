The sports category has moved to a new website.

Hype Ballo, DJ Joe Mfalme's hypeman to be charged with murder of Kabete cop

Amos Robi

Ballo is set to appear before Kiambu Law Courts where he will be charged with the murder of the officer.

Hype Ballo and DJ Joe Mfalme
Hype Ballo and DJ Joe Mfalme

Joseph Mwenda popularly known as DJ Joe Mfalme will now be a state witness in the murder case against Kabete Police Detective Felix Kelian Kintosi.

This comes after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued a letter dated April 5, 2024, advising that Mfalme and others be witnesses in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The first respondent in the case, identified as Allan Ochieng' alias Hype Ballo, has been charged with the murder.



DJ Joe Mfalme and co-accussed in Kibera Law courts
DJ Joe Mfalme and co-accussed in Kibera Law courts

However, amidst legal proceedings, the family and friends of the deceased officer expressed skepticism about the pursuit of justice.

In a moment after the court session, Jackline, a member of Kelian's family, lamented the perceived lack of justice as six out of seven suspects were freed.

She highlighted the family's determination to seek accountability for Kelian's death.

"We have here to follow this matter and we have seen that we are not likely to get justice because when the case is just beginning and we hear that six of the sevens suspects have been freed," said Jackline.

Jackline also shed light on the circumstances leading to Kelian's demise, emphasising that they had managed to communicate details of the incident before passing away.

The late DCI cop Felix Kelian Kintosi
The late DCI cop Felix Kelian Kintosi

She stressed that multiple individuals were involved in the attack on Kelian, urging authorities to ensure all responsible parties are held accountable.

"It is important for people to know that we spoke to our kin before he died, he did not die immediately after he was beaten up.

"He was beaten up, arrested by police, spent timein cell and released then went to hospital, we know he was beaten by more than one person," she added.

In her plea for justice, Jackline appealed to the relevant authorities to diligently investigate the case and bring all those responsible to justice.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
