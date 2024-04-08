Hype Ballo, DJ Joe Mfalme's hypeman to be charged with murder of Kabete cop

This comes after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued a letter dated April 5, 2024, advising that Mfalme and others be witnesses in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The first respondent in the case, identified as Allan Ochieng' alias Hype Ballo, has been charged with the murder.

Ballo is set to appear before Kiambu Law Courts where he will be charged with the murder of the officer.

DJ Joe Mfalme and co-accussed in Kibera Law courts Pulse Live Kenya

Family of the late DCI cop express worry over direction of the case

However, amidst legal proceedings, the family and friends of the deceased officer expressed skepticism about the pursuit of justice.

In a moment after the court session, Jackline, a member of Kelian's family, lamented the perceived lack of justice as six out of seven suspects were freed.

She highlighted the family's determination to seek accountability for Kelian's death.

"We have here to follow this matter and we have seen that we are not likely to get justice because when the case is just beginning and we hear that six of the sevens suspects have been freed," said Jackline.

Jackline also shed light on the circumstances leading to Kelian's demise, emphasising that they had managed to communicate details of the incident before passing away.

The late DCI cop Felix Kelian Kintosi Pulse Live Kenya

She stressed that multiple individuals were involved in the attack on Kelian, urging authorities to ensure all responsible parties are held accountable.

"It is important for people to know that we spoke to our kin before he died, he did not die immediately after he was beaten up.

"He was beaten up, arrested by police, spent timein cell and released then went to hospital, we know he was beaten by more than one person," she added.