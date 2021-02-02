A form four student has been arrested for allegedly attacking and killing his father in Khyinga village in Bungoma County.

In a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the Kisuluni Secondary School student identified as Brian Wekesa attacked his father with a machete after he found him a woman in his house.

The 21-year-old’s father had gone to enquire why he was always absent from school.

DCI noted that after the attack, Brian Wekesa’s father bled to death, as he went into hiding, before he was arrested and taken into custody.

“A Form Four student who attacked and monstrously killed his father last night at Bungoma's Khayinga village is in custody.

The 45-yr-old dad, a local Jua Kali artisan, had gone to his son's house to enquire on his habitual absenteeism from school, only to find him enjoying a romantic moment with a lady.

Enraged at the father's intrusion, the 21-yr-old suspect landed on him with blows and kicks, before inflicting deep cuts on his head and arms with a machete.

Members of the public who responded to the victim's wails were too late to save him, as he had profusely bled and slowly slid into his death.

Disappearing from the infuriated mob, Brian Wekesa of Kisuluni Secondary School took to hiding at a friend's house, but has since been arrested and is being processed for arraignment,” said DCI.