CS Machogu to announce fate for 2.4 million KCPE & KPSEA candidates

The results for the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination candidates' Form One placement will be announced on Monday by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).
CS Ezekiel Machogu will issue an update on Form One placement for 2022 KCPE candidates and the results of the Grade 6 KPSEA exam.
CS Machogu has assured parents that all students will proceed to Form One in line with the government's 100% transition policy.
He also noted that the selection process was completed promptly, ensuring that parents have sufficient time to prepare for their children's admission.
With the academic year set to begin on January 23rd, parents, teachers, and the 1,233,852 candidates who sat for the exams have been eagerly awaiting the results.
Over 1.26 million pupils who took the Grade Six Kenya Primary School Education Assessment exam (KPSEA) are also expecting to receive the summative assessment.
While announcing the results of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam in December, CS Machogu said the candidate would receive the results of the exam on January 16, 2023.
Grade 6 students to join Junior Secondary
The Ministry of Education is expected to address the transition of Grade Six candidates to junior secondary schools.
The enrollment, availability of facilities, and security of each school will be taken into consideration in determining which schools will be able to host junior secondary students, and which will be merged with other schools.
Only schools with more than 45 students will be eligible to host junior secondaries, while those with fewer pupils will be merged with nearby schools.
The ministry will also consider the number of diploma and graduate teachers required to teach junior secondary.
In terms of infrastructure, the ministry will look at the size and ownership of the land, as well as the availability of at least two extra classes for junior secondary students and the physical infrastructure available, including sanitation and food handling.
The schools will also be assessed on their preparedness to take on the different subjects that the students will undertake, especially those that require practicals.
One of the essential requirements for junior secondary schools is the availability of a laboratory for use by students for Integrated Science lessons.
The transition of the inaugural Grade Seven class in junior secondary schools marks a significant milestone in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).
