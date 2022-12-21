Kenya's inaugural Grade 6 class which sat for a national summative assessment in November 2022 will receive the results of the exam on January 16, 2023.
What to expect when gov't announces results of KPSEA, Grade 6 exam
The 3 ways candidates and schools will be ranked in KPSEA, Grade 6 results
In addition, all the results will be posted on the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) website for easy access to candidates and their schools.
Announcing the development, KNEC CEO Dr David Njeng'ere revealed the criteria that will be used to release the results of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) summative exams.
"Following the recommendation of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms and the directive by His Excellency the President on domiciling junior secondary schools and the fact that KPSEA will not be used for placement, but monitoring learners' progress, KNEC will report on KPSEA at three levels," Dr Njeng'ere began.
1. Learners' results
The KNEC CEO announced that the first level of reporting will be on an individual learner's results.
Dr Njeng'ere outlined that individual learners will get a report of their performance which they will access through their own school portals as well as on the KNEC website.
2. Schools results
KNEC will provide all schools with a report that will summarize areas that most candidates had challenges and help the institutions to repair their individual lapses.
3. National report on school-based & summative assessments
The CEO explained that this report will be used by stakeholders to identify areas that will require further intervention.
It will also indicate the proportion of learners' performance at each level per subject and form a basis for interventions from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Ministry of Education.
