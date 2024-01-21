The sports category has moved to a new website.

Take my wallet & payslip - Priest who lectured Uhuru surfaces with poem for Ruto

Charles Ouma

The cleric who is a critic of the government took a different approach to weigh in on the increased taxation and high cost of living

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) cleric, Reverend Sammy Wainaina who currently serves as an Adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs in London, United Kingdom
Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) cleric, Reverend Sammy Wainaina who currently serves as an Adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs in London, United Kingdom

Fierce government critic and Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) cleric, Reverend Sammy Wainaina has put pen to paper, penning a poem to pass a message to the Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto.

Weighing in on the increased taxation that Kenyans have been subjected to under the current regime, the cleric revisited Ruto’s rise from a hustler to the President, alleging that he has since become dynasty.

Wainaina, who currently serves as an Adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs in London, United Kingdom opined that taxation is constantly on the lips of employees and hustlers shortly after one of their own ascended to power with a promise of making things better.

"The new chorus employees are singing after a former peasant became a dynasty," the Reverend who previously served as All Saints' Cathedral Provost noted.

READ: Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

He opined that Kenyans struggling to make no ends meet have their options limited to just surrendering their payslips to be taxed at will.

They also have no option but to surrender their wallets that are constantly drained by high prices of commodities.

Below is the poem that he shared on his social media pages.

"Take my payslip and let it be

Always thine to tax at will

Take my wallet and make it be

At the mercy of high price"

Reverend Wainaina has been a longstanding critic of the government.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya
Claims of Ruto's government making Kenyans poorer

In May 2023, the cleric fired his first salvo at President Ruto who had been in office for just a few months, noting that his government was extracting value and making Kenyans poorer.

He noted that President Ruto and his regime have fallen short of expectation and have not delivered on the value they promised to Kenyan voters during the campaign period.

"The current government came on the promise of making Kenyans better and richer, they were to add value, today they are taking that value from the people, and they are making Kenyans poorer. I'm so sad we have such a government," Wainaina noted in a TV interview.

The cleric is also remembered for taking retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who then the head of state in 2021 over his admission that at least Sh2Billion is lost to corruption on a daily basis.

During an interview in May after President William Ruto took over power, the cleric maintained that his stand on corruption in government has not changed.

"What I condemned at that time is a government that is corrupt and doing nothing. Why were they elected?" Rev Wainaina clarified.

Holding Ruto accountable for his promises

He has also spoken up against preachers who allow politics on the pulpit at a time when the current administration should be delivering its promises.

President William Ruto during a church service at ACK St. Pauls — Kiriita, Kimende in Lari, Kiambu County on Sunday, December 10, 2023
President William Ruto during a church service at ACK St. Pauls — Kiriita, Kimende in Lari, Kiambu County on Sunday, December 10, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
“What we need from the government are not prayers. Prayers we will make and we do make. What we need from the government are services. We are away from politics now. You promised to deliver, simply deliver.

"That’s all! Let’s not sanitise or try to make the government religious so that we don’t question them. If they said they are going to do something let them implement their manifestos," the Reverend stated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

