Former governor Isaac Ruto in mourning

Authors:

Amos Robi

The Chama Cha Mashinani Party has suspended campaigns to mourn the party leader's mother

Chama cha Mashinani leader Isaac Ruto is in mourning after the death of his mother. A statement released by the party through secretary general Albert Koech says the former Bomet governor’s mother Mama Jane Tirop died at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret on Tuesday morning, June 14, while receiving treatment.

"It is with the heaviness of heart that I communicate the passing on of Mama Jane Tirop, beloved mother to Governor Isaac Ruto, Party Leader of CCM. Mama Jane went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, 14th June 2022 at MTRH Eldoret," Koech stated.

The party has since suspended all its operations to mourn with the party leader who is eyeing the Bomet gubernatorial seat in the August 9 polls.

On behalf of Chama Cha Mashinani, I wish to convey message of condolences to the family of our Party during this hard moment,” Koech added.

In October 2014, the governor lost his daughter Emmy Chepng’etich who died after a short ailment at the Agha Khan University hospital aged 25.

Chepgentich worked as an electrical engineer with the Geothermal Development Company in Nakuru. She was also the skipper of the Kenya women’s national cricket team and represented the nation in two world cup qualifiers.

Isaac Ruto was the first governor of Bomet before he lost to the Late Joyce Laboso in the 2017 general elections.

Ruto is looking to get back to the top office and unseat incumbent governor Hillary Barchok who took over after Laboso’s death.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

