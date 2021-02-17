Former Funyula MP and Busia Gubernatorial candidate Paul Otuoma has rejoined the ODM party ahead of the 2022 general election.

Otuoma ditched the party in 2017, after he lost the party’s nomination to Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.

Otuoma tweeted a picture of himself at the ODM party headquarters in Lavington, stating that he was pleased to have interacted with staff at their party offices.

“Today I visited our party headquarters in Lavington Nairobi. It was a pleasure interacting with staff at Chungwa House #TukoTayari,” said Otuoma.

Paul Otuoma ditched ODM and went ahead to vie for the Busia Gubernatorial seat as an Independent candidate, but still lost to incumbent Ojaamong in 2017.

He filed a petition with the High Court seeking to nullify the election, but the Court upheld Sospeter Ojaamong’s win.