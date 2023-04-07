Charity Ngilu resurfaces after 7-month political hiatus

Speaking at the burial of real estate tycoon Pius Musembi Kivindu in Sultan Hamud, Makueni County, she voiced her support for the Azimio coalition's efforts to bring about reform in Kenya.

Ngilu highlighted that despite her absence from the political scene, she had been actively involved in her efforts to bring about change in Kenya since 1992.

She noted that she has experienced tear gas several times in her political activism but said she would not be taking part in any demonstrations.

Charity Ngilu during Azimio rally in Kasarani Pulse Live Kenya

“Some leaders are saying that they cannot see Ngilu and it is true you cannot see me.

“But I want to say that those who are asking about my whereabouts, started demonstrating just the other day while I have inhaled teargas since 1992,” she spoke.

Ngilu encouraged the opposition to continue advocating for peaceful engagement with the government to resolve the standoff.

In her speech, Ngilu criticized the current government led by President William Ruto, accusing them of misleading the Kenyan people.

She threw a jibe at Ruto, who had promised to reduce the price of maize flour to Sh70 as soon as he took office, and emphasized the need for transparency in the ongoing discussions on the bipartisan approach to address the political stalemate.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who was also in attendance, echoed Ngilu's sentiments, emphasizing the need for sincerity from both parties during the discussions.

He also stated that the party did not have a problem with a Parliamentary enagement and would announce its list of representatives on Thursday, April 6.

