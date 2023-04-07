The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Charity Ngilu resurfaces after 7-month political hiatus

Denis Mwangi

Former Governor Charity Ngilu explains her absence from Raila Odinga's protests

Charity Ngilu
Charity Ngilu

Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu resurfaced on the political scene on Wednesday, April 5, after taking a seven-month break from politics since the August 2022 General Election.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the burial of real estate tycoon Pius Musembi Kivindu in Sultan Hamud, Makueni County, she voiced her support for the Azimio coalition's efforts to bring about reform in Kenya.

Ngilu highlighted that despite her absence from the political scene, she had been actively involved in her efforts to bring about change in Kenya since 1992.

She noted that she has experienced tear gas several times in her political activism but said she would not be taking part in any demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Charity Ngilu during Azimio rally in Kasarani
Charity Ngilu during Azimio rally in Kasarani Charity Ngilu during Azimio rally in Kasarani Pulse Live Kenya

Some leaders are saying that they cannot see Ngilu and it is true you cannot see me.

But I want to say that those who are asking about my whereabouts, started demonstrating just the other day while I have inhaled teargas since 1992,” she spoke.

Ngilu encouraged the opposition to continue advocating for peaceful engagement with the government to resolve the standoff.

In her speech, Ngilu criticized the current government led by President William Ruto, accusing them of misleading the Kenyan people.

ADVERTISEMENT

She threw a jibe at Ruto, who had promised to reduce the price of maize flour to Sh70 as soon as he took office, and emphasized the need for transparency in the ongoing discussions on the bipartisan approach to address the political stalemate.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who was also in attendance, echoed Ngilu's sentiments, emphasizing the need for sincerity from both parties during the discussions.

He also stated that the party did not have a problem with a Parliamentary enagement and would announce its list of representatives on Thursday, April 6.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga in a previous rally
Azimio leader Raila Odinga in a previous rally Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio coalition held a Parliamentary Group meeting on Thursday, April 6, in Machakos County, to discuss the bipartisan approach. The Kenya Kwanza party's meeting is set for Tuesday, April 11, to announce its list of representatives.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Charity Ngilu resurfaces after 7-month political hiatus

Charity Ngilu resurfaces after 7-month political hiatus

The Kenyan and Rwandan governments join forces for the sake of their youths

The Kenyan and Rwandan governments join forces for the sake of their youths

KOT descend on Sakaja for sharing fake photo of clean Kimathi Street

KOT descend on Sakaja for sharing fake photo of clean Kimathi Street

Raila settles on 7 loyal allies to represent Azimio in bipartisan talks

Raila settles on 7 loyal allies to represent Azimio in bipartisan talks

Condition Uhuru must meet to receive Sh655M from gov't

Condition Uhuru must meet to receive Sh655M from gov't

Ex-Speaker Ole Kaparo's home raided

Ex-Speaker Ole Kaparo's home raided

Raila's fresh demands to Ruto rattle UDA

Raila's fresh demands to Ruto rattle UDA

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Raila accuses Ruto of snubbing 5 priority items in proposed talks

Raila accuses Ruto of snubbing 5 priority items in proposed talks

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How students inside Pwani University bus made peace with destiny before crash

How students in Pwani Uni bus made peace with destiny before crash

DJ Brownskin video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe over wife’s death

DJ Brownskin Video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe of wife’s death

A collage of Sharon Njeri, her father Albert Mwangi and husband DJ Brownskin

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

The US-based Nyamira couple who were brutally murdered

US-based Nyamira couple's murder: Post-mortem reveals shocking details