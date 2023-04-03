The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto prioritises talks with Azimio, issues more orders

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto has given more direction on planned engagment betweent the government and Azimio after meeting Parliament leaders at State House

President William Ruto meets Parliamentary leaders at State House on April 3, 2023
President William Ruto meets Parliamentary leaders at State House on April 3, 2023

President Wiliam Ruto on Monday, April 3, met with senior leaders in Parliament to come up with a way to engage Azimio la Umoja coalition.

President Ruto chaired the meeting at State House and among the attendees included Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot, and NA majority whip Silvanus Osoro among others.

During the meeting, President Ruto directed the Parliamentary leadership of both Houses to consider the proposal for a bipartisan approach to addressing the matters raised by the Opposition as a priority.

"We are convinced the issues shall be conclusively handled by Parliament to allow us to focus on our economic transformation programme," he said.

President William Ruto meets Parliamentary leaders at State House on April 3, 2023
President William Ruto meets Parliamentary leaders at State House on April 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Hosted leaders of Parliament led by National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wa and his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot to establish a framework for the bipartisan strategy,” President Ruto added.

This follows a truce announced by both the head of state and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, to allow for dialogue to solve the standoff.

Both sides of the political divide have reiterated that the ceasefire is not symbolic of a handshake with President Ruto affirming his belief that Azimio leaders should play their role as the official opposition.

In a statement, Senator Cheruiyot moved to assure Kenya Kwanza supporters that the engagement between the government and the opposition was above board.

READ: DP Gachagua reacts to truce between Ruto & Odinga

“I understand the apprehension and corkiness of Kenya Kwanza supporters. They know quite well what happens to an administration when it goes down that road.

“However, we ask you to please trust us. As your Parliamentary leadership, we know what's Haram and a no-go zone for us,” he said.

President William Ruto meets Parliamentary leaders at State House on April 3, 2023
President William Ruto meets Parliamentary leaders at State House on April 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga has been agitating for the re-constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, adding that President Ruto’s administration should prioritize electoral reforms.

In his invitation to the opposition, the head of state offered a bipartisan approach through Parliamentary, saying it would yield significant results in ending the impasse.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

