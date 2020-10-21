A hearing of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu's corruption case failed to kick off on Wednesday after he was said to be on bed rest.

Magistrate Nzuki Thomas was told that Mr Waititu had been placed on bed rest on October 17, 2020 and was scheduled to resume his normal day-to-day activities on Saturday.

On August 31, 2020, Waititu's lawyers informed the court that he had tested positive for Covid-19 which prevented him from appearing in court.

His lawyer presented a lab test confirming the same which led to the adjournment of the hearing at the time.

The judge advised the defendant and his legal team to refrain from presenting any more "medical opinions" to the court as it was leading to the delay of justice.

"Let people attend hearings. I don’t want to hear adjournments. Don’t come and generate another medical opinion. Let’s stand and hear matters that’s where justice lies," Magistrate Nzuki stated.