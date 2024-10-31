The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former MP dies in hospital

Amos Robi

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and National Assembly are among those who have mourned the MP

Senators in Parliament
Senators in Parliament

Suleiman Kasuti Murunga, the former Member of Parliament for Kimilili has passed away.

Recommended articles

Murunga passed away on Wednesday while receiving treatment in Nairobi after a brief illness.

Murunga, who represented Kimilili from 2013 to 2017, was widely respected for his dedication to his constituents and his impactful role within the Ford Kenya party.

His passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from leaders, recognising his contributions to Kenyan politics and his community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the leaders who expressed their condolences was National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, who remembered Murunga as a devoted public servant and a leader deeply committed to his constituents.

The late former Kimilili MP Suleiman Murunga
The late former Kimilili MP Suleiman Murunga The late former Kimilili MP Suleiman Murunga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mwengi Mutuse's degree & KSL diploma questioned after impeaching Gachagua

Reflecting on Murunga’s years in office, Wetangula noted the former MP's significant influence as Ford Kenya’s Director of Elections, where he played a vital role in shaping the political landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is with profound sorrow and sadness that I express my condolences on the passing of Hon. Suleiman Murunga, former MP for Kimilili," Wetangula said in a social media post.

"His tenure from 2013 to 2017 was marked by dedication and unwavering commitment to the people he served… He was a champion for the needs of his community, advocating tirelessly for development and social justice."

Wetangula added that Murunga’s legacy would be remembered by those whose lives he touched, emphasising the need to honour his memory by continuing the work he was passionate about.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula
Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also mourned Murunga, noting his personal connection to the former MP as a proprietor of the popular Club Simmers in Nairobi.

"Rest in peace, my good Hon. Suleiman Murunga, former MP Kimilili, and proprietor of our old popular Club Simmers," Sonko said in his tribute.

Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga praised Murunga for his visionary leadership and commitment to the people of Kimilili.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Hon. Suleiman Murunga, former Kimilili Member of Parliament," she stated.

"He was a visionary and an ardent politician. His contributions towards the Kimilili Constituency and its people will always be remembered by everyone."

ADVERTISEMENT
The late former MP Suleiman Murunga
The late former MP Suleiman Murunga The late former MP Suleiman Murunga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Contents of bill whose public responses crashed Senate email system

Throughout his political career, Murunga was dedicated to advocating for development and social justice within his community.

His work in Kimilili and his role in Ford Kenya showcased his commitment to the public good and his desire to uplift his constituents.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former MP dies in hospital

Former MP dies in hospital

Ruto flies out as Interior PS steps in for send-off protocol

Ruto flies out as Interior PS steps in for send-off protocol

KPSEA 2024: Next step for grade 6 learners following assessment

KPSEA 2024: Next step for grade 6 learners following assessment

Suspect linked to Willis Ayieko's murder dies as DCI recovers military kits

Suspect linked to Willis Ayieko's murder dies as DCI recovers military kits

Atheists Society table demand to Ruto after his Diwali pledge to Hindus

Atheists Society table demand to Ruto after his Diwali pledge to Hindus

23 candidates sit fake KPSEA exams in Uasin Gishu, school directors arrested

23 candidates sit fake KPSEA exams in Uasin Gishu, school directors arrested

Shootout erupts after police corner couple linked to Wells Fargo HR boss' murder

Shootout erupts after police corner couple linked to Wells Fargo HR boss' murder

What do Kenyans really want? Governor Kihika asks in social media rant

What do Kenyans really want? Governor Kihika asks in social media rant

Breakdown of how October payslips looked like for employees earning Sh100K

Breakdown of how October payslips looked like for employees earning Sh100K

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eastleigh residents protest murder of three women

Protests rock Eastleigh as CCTV footage shows last moments of 3 slain women [Video]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

IG Kanja finally speaks out on alarming rise in murders

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Sunday Church Service at St. James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County.

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya