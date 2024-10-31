Former MP dies in hospital

Murunga passed away on Wednesday while receiving treatment in Nairobi after a brief illness.

Murunga, who represented Kimilili from 2013 to 2017, was widely respected for his dedication to his constituents and his impactful role within the Ford Kenya party.

His passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from leaders, recognising his contributions to Kenyan politics and his community.

Speaker Wetangula leads tributes

Among the leaders who expressed their condolences was National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, who remembered Murunga as a devoted public servant and a leader deeply committed to his constituents.

The late former Kimilili MP Suleiman Murunga Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on Murunga’s years in office, Wetangula noted the former MP's significant influence as Ford Kenya’s Director of Elections, where he played a vital role in shaping the political landscape.

"It is with profound sorrow and sadness that I express my condolences on the passing of Hon. Suleiman Murunga, former MP for Kimilili," Wetangula said in a social media post.

"His tenure from 2013 to 2017 was marked by dedication and unwavering commitment to the people he served… He was a champion for the needs of his community, advocating tirelessly for development and social justice."

Wetangula added that Murunga’s legacy would be remembered by those whose lives he touched, emphasising the need to honour his memory by continuing the work he was passionate about.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula Pulse Live Kenya

Tributes from political leaders

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also mourned Murunga, noting his personal connection to the former MP as a proprietor of the popular Club Simmers in Nairobi.

"Rest in peace, my good Hon. Suleiman Murunga, former MP Kimilili, and proprietor of our old popular Club Simmers," Sonko said in his tribute.

Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga praised Murunga for his visionary leadership and commitment to the people of Kimilili.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Hon. Suleiman Murunga, former Kimilili Member of Parliament," she stated.

"He was a visionary and an ardent politician. His contributions towards the Kimilili Constituency and its people will always be remembered by everyone."

The late former MP Suleiman Murunga Pulse Live Kenya

A legacy of service and dedication

Throughout his political career, Murunga was dedicated to advocating for development and social justice within his community.