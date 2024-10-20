Mwengi Mutuse's degree & KSL diploma questioned after impeaching Gachagua

Mutuse tabled a motion that saw former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeached but his performance at the Senate where he was cross-examined by Gachagua’s lawyer did not impress many, with focus shifting to his academic qualifications.

Mwengi Mutuse's qualifications & experience

The lawmaker holds a law degree and Kenya School of Law (KSL) diploma.

Despite claiming to have experience practicing law, the MP could not recall the name of any single client and failed to provide a convincing response on when and how he acquired the alleged experience.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse!

Among those who have called for the MP to be stripped of both qualifications is former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga who was also not impressed by Mutuse’s performance.

While responding to a satirical piece by renowned cartoonist Maddo who captured Mutuse’s struggles at the hands of Elisha Ongoya during the proceedings.

Maddo noted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, October 19, 2024, that “Mutuse wallowed in his newfound ‘stardom’… until he met Ongoya who promptly turned him into a weasel.”

Mutunga's reaction & recalling Mutuse's degree and KSL diploma

Mutunga reacted to the comment questioning the MP’s qualifications and calling for the same to be recalled.

“Do you have a dog in this circus, comrade? I doubt. The Mutuse comment is apt. They should recall Mutuse’s law degree and KSL diploma,” Willy Mutunga wrote on X.

Mutuse was left sweating on October 16 after an experienced and eloquent Elisha Ongoya cross-examined him.

Despite the successful impeachment motion, his performance at the Senate failed to impress many with Ongoya exposing glaring loopholes in his accusations during the cross examination that saw the MP appear clueless on some facts in his accusations and providing responses which contradicted the substance of his motion in some instances.

Elisha Ongoya steals the show during Gachagua's impeachment

A master of his trade, Ongoya went full-blast countering the allegations presented by Mutuse in the impeachment motion.

Mutuse fumbled failed to substantiate his claims as was the case when he was cross-examined on the ownership of Vipingo Beach Resort.

Elisha Ongoya

“It may be getting hotter, but look at the document, compose yourself, and read. What is the total number of shares in Vipingo Beach Company?” Ongoya asked to which the MP confirmed that the total shares are 10000.

“Who is indicated as the owner of all those 10,000 shares?” Ongoya pressed on.

“The late James Nderitu Gachagua,” Mutuse responded.

“When the DP says this company is wholly owned by his late brother, is he speaking the truth or not?” Ongoya pushed.

“Yes,” Mutuse responded, effectively watering the substance of his accusations.