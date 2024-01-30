The sports category has moved to a new website.

Former MP Amos Kimunya's wife dies

Amos Robi

Kimunya bid farewell to his beloved wife, expressing heartfelt sorrow

Amos Kimunya and his wife late Lucy Kimunya
Amos Kimunya and his wife late Lucy Kimunya

Former Kipipiri Member of Parliament, Amos Kimunya, has announced the heartbreaking news of his wife Lucy Kimunya's passing.

Through his official social media platforms, Kimunya revealed that Lucy had passed away while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

Although the former lawmaker did not delve into the specific illness or the duration of her hospitalization, he expressed profound sorrow and acceptance of God's will in his statement.

"It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that I wish to announce that this Tuesday morning at 3:00am my dear wife Lucy went to be with the Lord, while receiving care at Nairobi Hospital," Kimunya shared.

In his tribute to Lucy, Kimunya emphasised her significant role in his life, describing her as a pivotal figure who made substantial contributions to society.

The late Lucy Kimunya
The late Lucy Kimunya The late Lucy Kimunya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Amos Kimunya accepts defeat after losing to UDA candidate

He highlighted her dedication to environmental initiatives and her unwavering support for the empowerment of youth and women. Kimunya bid farewell to his beloved wife, expressing heartfelt sorrow and acknowledging the profound loss that her passing represents.

"She was a key pillar in both my personal and political life, she contributed immensely to making our society greener through various initiatives and supported the youth and women. Go well, our dear Lucy, we will miss you dearly," mourned Kimunya.

While details regarding Lucy's burial arrangements are yet to be communicated, Kimunya assured that further information would be provided in due course.

Despite his extensive political career and past roles as Parliament Majority Leader under President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, Kimunya has maintained a relatively low profile since losing the Kipipiri parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Elections.

Amos Kimunya
Amos Kimunya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Amos Kimunya reveals last minute changes that saved him from Saitoti plane crash

Before his tenure as Majority Leader, Kimunya served in prominent positions in the Lands and Finance ministries during President Mwai Kibaki's administration.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

