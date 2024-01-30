Former MP Amos Kimunya's wife dies

Through his official social media platforms, Kimunya revealed that Lucy had passed away while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

Although the former lawmaker did not delve into the specific illness or the duration of her hospitalization, he expressed profound sorrow and acceptance of God's will in his statement.

"It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that I wish to announce that this Tuesday morning at 3:00am my dear wife Lucy went to be with the Lord, while receiving care at Nairobi Hospital," Kimunya shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his tribute to Lucy, Kimunya emphasised her significant role in his life, describing her as a pivotal figure who made substantial contributions to society.

The late Lucy Kimunya Pulse Live Kenya

He highlighted her dedication to environmental initiatives and her unwavering support for the empowerment of youth and women. Kimunya bid farewell to his beloved wife, expressing heartfelt sorrow and acknowledging the profound loss that her passing represents.

"She was a key pillar in both my personal and political life, she contributed immensely to making our society greener through various initiatives and supported the youth and women. Go well, our dear Lucy, we will miss you dearly," mourned Kimunya.

ADVERTISEMENT

While details regarding Lucy's burial arrangements are yet to be communicated, Kimunya assured that further information would be provided in due course.

Despite his extensive political career and past roles as Parliament Majority Leader under President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, Kimunya has maintained a relatively low profile since losing the Kipipiri parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Elections.

Pulse Live Kenya