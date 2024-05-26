The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa

Amos Robi

Kenyatta arrived in South Africa on Saturday, May 25 as he prepares for the job ahead

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa
  • AUEOM team consists of 60 members from 24 countries across Africa
  • South Africa’s election anticipated to be closely contested with 27 million registered voters
  • Preliminary findings and recommendations on the electoral process to be published by Kenyatta's team by May 31, 2024

Recommended articles

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been appointed by the African Union Commission (AUC) to lead the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) for South Africa’s upcoming General Elections on May 29, 2024.

The AUEOM team, consisting of 60 members, includes ambassadors, election management officials, civil society representatives, election experts, human rights specialists, gender and media experts, and youth organization representatives from across Africa.

These delegates hail from 24 countries, including Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa's neighbouring nations such as Namibia and Zimbabwe.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Africa's billionaires & millionaires are fleeing the continent

The AU announced in a press statement that the Mission will engage with various stakeholders, including state authorities, the Independent Electoral Commission, political parties, the media, civil society organisations, and international community representatives.

"The Mission will also interact with other election observation missions deployed to observe the 2024 General Elections in South Africa," the statement added.

With 27 million registered voters, South Africa’s election is anticipated to be one of the closest in its democratic history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 50 political parties are competing for seats in parliament, which will subsequently elect the president.

Notable candidates include the current President Cyril Ramaphosa, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, and John Steenhuisen, while former President Jacob Zuma is barred from running by court order.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyatta family pockets record Sh1 billion pay day

Following the election, Kenyatta's team will publish its preliminary findings and recommendations on the electoral process by May 31, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyatta arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa (SA) on Saturday, the former President was warmly welcomed at Oliver Tambo International Airport by High Commissioner Jane Ndurumo and officials from the African Union (AU).

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa

Reactions to Ruto's remarks that his private jet to U.S. was cheaper than travelling on KQ

Reactions to Ruto's remarks that his private jet to U.S. was cheaper than travelling on KQ

Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

DCI bust 3 Kenyans cocaine valued at Sh27.5 million & several air tickets

DCI bust 3 Kenyans cocaine valued at Sh27.5 million & several air tickets

Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies

Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies

Ruto assigns CDF Kahariri more roles in latest appointments

Ruto assigns CDF Kahariri more roles in latest appointments

The late mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui honoured with 'Cheruiyot Point' on Mt Everest

The late mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui honoured with 'Cheruiyot Point' on Mt Everest

How 5 governors reacted after meeting U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris

How 5 governors reacted after meeting U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris

5 dead, scores injured in Nakuru-Eldoret highway accident

5 dead, scores injured in Nakuru-Eldoret highway accident

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT