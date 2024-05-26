Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been appointed by the African Union Commission (AUC) to lead the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) for South Africa’s upcoming General Elections on May 29, 2024.

The AUEOM team, consisting of 60 members, includes ambassadors, election management officials, civil society representatives, election experts, human rights specialists, gender and media experts, and youth organization representatives from across Africa.

These delegates hail from 24 countries, including Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa's neighbouring nations such as Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

The AU announced in a press statement that the Mission will engage with various stakeholders, including state authorities, the Independent Electoral Commission, political parties, the media, civil society organisations, and international community representatives.

"The Mission will also interact with other election observation missions deployed to observe the 2024 General Elections in South Africa," the statement added.

With 27 million registered voters, South Africa’s election is anticipated to be one of the closest in its democratic history.

Over 50 political parties are competing for seats in parliament, which will subsequently elect the president.

Notable candidates include the current President Cyril Ramaphosa, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, and John Steenhuisen, while former President Jacob Zuma is barred from running by court order.

Following the election, Kenyatta's team will publish its preliminary findings and recommendations on the electoral process by May 31, 2024.

