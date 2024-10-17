Farm accident kills Rodney Kili, son of prominent Uasin Gishu farmer George Kili

Friends and family of Rodney Kili, son of prominent large-scale farmer George Kili, are mourning his tragic death following a fatal accident on their family farm in Eldoret.

Rodney was crushed by a planter while calibrating the machine, an incident that Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi confirmed is under investigation.

According to police reports, Rodney was calibrating a planter in motion when he accidentally slipped and fell under the machine, which fatally injured him.

“It was reported that the machine crushed him, and he died soon after due to the injuries,” said Mwanthi. His body was removed from the scene and taken to a morgue in Eldoret.

The late Rodney Kili who died in a farm accident Pulse Live Kenya

Rodney described as a young, ambitious farmer, had been at the forefront of implementing innovative farming techniques at the family’s Komool Farm and Buffalo Millers.

His efforts were geared towards maximising production, making him a key player in advancing the family’s large-scale maize and wheat farming business, which spans over 5,000 mechanised acres in the Rift Valley.

In 2018, Rodney’s contributions to modern farming earned him a place at the prestigious Global Farmer Roundtable, an achievement he dedicated to his father for his unwavering support.

His sudden death has left friends like former Kenya Simbas captain Dan Sikuta, who is now based in Canada in mourning.

Sikuta fondly remembered Rodney as a close friend and schoolmate at St. Joseph’s High School in Kitale, crediting him with introducing him to rugby.

“Rodney was more than a brother. We shared many memories, and he convinced me to play rugby, which brought blessings. He was negotiating an advertising sponsorship for me at their farm. Rest well, kaka, and my sincere condolences to the family,” said Sikuta.