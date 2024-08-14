The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

7 qualifications Eldoret Town has satisfied to be conferred city status

Amos Robi

City status grants a town greater autonomy, improved infrastructure, and increased investment opportunities enabling it to better manage urban development and economic growth.

A File image of Eldoret Town
A File image of Eldoret Town
  • Eldoret Town is preparing for the elevation to city status in Uasin Gishu County
  • Other requirements include public participation, infrastructure, economic viability, urban planning, administrative capacity, and civic and social services
  • The process of conferring city status in Kenya involves assessment by a committee and advice to the county governor

Recommended articles

The journey from a town to a city is a significant milestone that marks growth, development, and elevated status.

As Eldoret Town, the heart of Uasin Gishu County, prepares for its anticipated elevation to city status, many are curious about what it takes for a town in Kenya to achieve such a prestigious designation.

This transformation is not merely a change in title; it reflects the town’s readiness to take on the responsibilities and opportunities that come with being a city.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Population size: The area must have at least 500,000 residents based on the final gazetted results of the most recent population census.

This ensures that the town has sufficient human resources to support the economic, social, and infrastructural demands of a city.

2. Public participation: The area must have institutionalised active participation by its residents in the management of its affairs.

Eldoret Law Courts
Eldoret Law Courts Eldoret Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 8 Guinness World Records broken by Kenyans

3. Infrastructure: The area must have infrastructural facilities, including but not limited to waste management, roads, street lighting, markets, fire stations, and adequate disaster management capacity.

4. Economic viability: The town should demonstrate strong economic performance, including diverse revenue streams and a robust local economy. This is assessed through the town’s ability to generate revenue internally, attract investment, and sustain a growing economy.

5. Urban planning: Proper urban planning is essential for managing growth and development. A town seeking city status must have a well-structured urban plan that addresses housing, land use, zoning regulations, and environmental sustainability.

6. Administrative capacity: The local government must demonstrate effective administration, including transparent governance, efficient service delivery, and the ability to manage the increased responsibilities that come with city status.

ADVERTISEMENT
A File image of Eldoret Town
A File image of Eldoret Town Pulse Live Kenya

7. Civic and social services: A town must provide a high standard of civic and social services to its residents. This includes access to quality education, healthcare, security, and other public services that contribute to the overall well-being of the population.

The process of conferring city status on a municipality in Kenya involves several steps and requires the involvement of various governmental bodies and professional institutions. Here's a breakdown of the procedure:

  • The President of Kenya can confer city status on a municipality through a charter, but only after a resolution from the Senate that the municipality meets the required criteria.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Initiation: The board of a municipality can apply for city status by passing a resolution and submitting an application to the county executive committee.
  • Approval by executive committee: If the application is approved by the county executive committee, the county governor must then form an ad hoc committee to further review the application.
A File image of Eldoret Town
A File image of Eldoret Town Pulse Live Kenya

READ: What awaits KDF graduates after pass out parade in Eldoret

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Composition: The ad hoc committee is composed of professionals nominated by various institutions, ensuring diversity in terms of region, ethnicity, gender, and representation of persons with disabilities. The institutions include:
  • The Institution of Surveyors of Kenya
  • The Kenya Institute of Planners
  • The Architectural Association of Kenya
  • The Law Society of Kenya
  • An association of urban areas and cities
  • The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya
  • The business community

Function: This committee assesses whether the municipality meets the criteria for city status and then advises the county governor accordingly.

  • If the ad hoc committee finds that the municipality meets the criteria, the county governor forwards the recommendation to the county assembly for approval.
  • Upon approval by the county assembly, the clerk of the county assembly sends the resolution to the Senate for consideration.
Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii
Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Top 10 public & private universities in Kenya - 2023

  • The Senate reviews the recommendation from the county assembly. If the Senate approves the recommendation, the clerk of the Senate forwards the resolution to the President.
  • Once the President receives the Senate's resolution, they may confer city status on the municipality by issuing a charter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meru Diocese' clash with local community delays construction of TVET

Meru Diocese' clash with local community delays construction of TVET

7 qualifications Eldoret Town has satisfied to be conferred city status

7 qualifications Eldoret Town has satisfied to be conferred city status

Why Gachagua wants Cabinet to adopt 'hen mentality' in running government

Why Gachagua wants Cabinet to adopt 'hen mentality' in running government

New details about crash that killed 5 family members along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

New details about crash that killed 5 family members along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

Do you agree with Wanjigi that strength of Kamba ladies makes them the ideal wives?

Do you agree with Wanjigi that strength of Kamba ladies makes them the ideal wives?

Uhuru's hand: Raila reveals behind-the-scenes talks leading to deal with Ruto [Video]

Uhuru's hand: Raila reveals behind-the-scenes talks leading to deal with Ruto [Video]

6 roads motorists will pay to use if KenHa approves new tolling policy

6 roads motorists will pay to use if KenHa approves new tolling policy

Moses Kuria's confessions in last interview before retreating to private life

Moses Kuria's confessions in last interview before retreating to private life

PSC announces mass recruitment of graduate interns [How to apply]

PSC announces mass recruitment of graduate interns [How to apply]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Money Fest matatu linked to Ruto's son allegedly undergoes inspection

Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press alongside his wife Irene Nzisa Wanjigi after a raid at his Muthaiga home

Do you agree with Wanjigi that strength of Kamba ladies makes them the ideal wives?