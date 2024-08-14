7 qualifications Eldoret Town has satisfied to be conferred city status

The journey from a town to a city is a significant milestone that marks growth, development, and elevated status.

As Eldoret Town, the heart of Uasin Gishu County, prepares for its anticipated elevation to city status, many are curious about what it takes for a town in Kenya to achieve such a prestigious designation.

This transformation is not merely a change in title; it reflects the town’s readiness to take on the responsibilities and opportunities that come with being a city.

Requirements for a town to be conferred city status

1. Population size: The area must have at least 500,000 residents based on the final gazetted results of the most recent population census.

This ensures that the town has sufficient human resources to support the economic, social, and infrastructural demands of a city.

2. Public participation: The area must have institutionalised active participation by its residents in the management of its affairs.

3. Infrastructure: The area must have infrastructural facilities, including but not limited to waste management, roads, street lighting, markets, fire stations, and adequate disaster management capacity.

4. Economic viability: The town should demonstrate strong economic performance, including diverse revenue streams and a robust local economy. This is assessed through the town’s ability to generate revenue internally, attract investment, and sustain a growing economy.

5. Urban planning: Proper urban planning is essential for managing growth and development. A town seeking city status must have a well-structured urban plan that addresses housing, land use, zoning regulations, and environmental sustainability.

6. Administrative capacity: The local government must demonstrate effective administration, including transparent governance, efficient service delivery, and the ability to manage the increased responsibilities that come with city status.

7. Civic and social services: A town must provide a high standard of civic and social services to its residents. This includes access to quality education, healthcare, security, and other public services that contribute to the overall well-being of the population.

The process of conferring city status on a municipality in Kenya involves several steps and requires the involvement of various governmental bodies and professional institutions. Here's a breakdown of the procedure:

1. Presidential conferment

The President of Kenya can confer city status on a municipality through a charter, but only after a resolution from the Senate that the municipality meets the required criteria.

2. Application for city status

: The board of a municipality can apply for city status by passing a resolution and submitting an application to the county executive committee. Approval by executive committee: If the application is approved by the county executive committee, the county governor must then form an ad hoc committee to further review the application.

3. Ad Hoc committee review

: The ad hoc committee is composed of professionals nominated by various institutions, ensuring diversity in terms of region, ethnicity, gender, and representation of persons with disabilities. The institutions include: The Institution of Surveyors of Kenya

The Kenya Institute of Planners

The Architectural Association of Kenya

The Law Society of Kenya

An association of urban areas and cities

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya

The business community

Function: This committee assesses whether the municipality meets the criteria for city status and then advises the county governor accordingly.

4. County assembly approval

If the ad hoc committee finds that the municipality meets the criteria, the county governor forwards the recommendation to the county assembly for approval.

Upon approval by the county assembly, the clerk of the county assembly sends the resolution to the Senate for consideration.

5. Senate consideration

The Senate reviews the recommendation from the county assembly. If the Senate approves the recommendation, the clerk of the Senate forwards the resolution to the President.

6. Final conferment by the president

Once the President receives the Senate's resolution, they may confer city status on the municipality by issuing a charter.