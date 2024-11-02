The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Kindiki’s former schoolmates reveal little-known details of his childhood

Charles Ouma

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s former schoolmates and friends have opened up on his childhood, revealing little-known details of Kenya’s third Deputy President.

Prof Kithure Kindiki taking his oath of office as Kenya's deputy president on November 1, 2024.
Prof Kithure Kindiki taking his oath of office as Kenya's deputy president on November 1, 2024.

Njagi who went to Irunduni Primary School with Kindiki more than 40 years ago recounted that the latter wore the hat of leadership from an early age and was a trusted one who was always fair.

He recounted that Kindiki served indifferent capacities, and was trusted to a level of being the referee in games where he was also playing for one of the teams in the field.

"His leadership roles reflect from back in the day, I remember, he was a referee, at the same time he was a team leader and also the timekeeper. He was also our ball keeper…,” Njagi recounted in an interview with the press on Friday when Kindiki took the oath of office.

Prof Kithure Kindiki taking his oath of office as Kenya's deputy president on November 1, 2024.
Prof Kithure Kindiki taking his oath of office as Kenya's deputy president on November 1, 2024.
Kindiki had a cheeky side and a sense of humour that his former classmates clearly recall, but one which has since faded and is not seen.

"He was cheeky, he could make jokes at you, then laugh at you and cry at you simultaneously. He used to make a lot of fun out of people," Njagi added.

For Joel Njeru who calls Kindiki uncle, Kindiki had all the hallmarks of a great leader and he (Njeru) had a feeling that the latter would rise to higher levels of leadership.

Njeru revealed that rising to the level of the Deputy President was a pleasant surprise and one that he didn’t expect.

"I am very proud of him, I would even like him to proceed to the presidency in 2033," Njeru remarked.

Friday, Nov 01 2024 saw Njeru and Njagu join Kindiki’s parents at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where they witnessed him taking oath of office to become Kenya’s third Deputy President following the impeachment of his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua.

President William Ruto conveyed his expectations during the event, admitting that the two years with Gachagua saw have a lonely voice in the Executive.

"I have almost become a lonely voice in the Executive, especially in the presidency; speaking about our projects, speaking about a programs and elaborating on what we are doing.

“My dear Professor Kindiki,” Ruto began, “I need your voice; I need your intellect to help me and to help members of our Cabinet to profile the things we are doing, to speak to the things that we are doing,” Ruto said.

Swearing-in ceremony of Kenya's 3rd Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi on November 1, 2024
Swearing-in ceremony of Kenya's 3rd Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi on November 1, 2024

Ruto’s relationship with Gachagua went South really fast.

What began as rumours of frosty relationship turned out to be a full-blown political fallout that saw Gachagua impeached and replaced within a reasonably short time.

Charles Ouma

