News  >  Local

Significance of judicial mace during DP Kindiki's swearing-in

Amos Robi

Typically designed as a staff or rod, the judicial mace is often ornately crafted from materials such as wood or metal.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the KICC
During the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the judicial mace stood out as a pivotal symbol of authority and tradition.

The ceremony would not have unfolded without the mace, as its prominent placement signified the commencement of judicial business.

With the mace in view, participants understood the gravity of the occasion, underscoring the solemnity of the oath being taken.

Following the conclusion of the oath-taking, the mace was respectfully removed, marking the end of the oath-taking process and the transition back to the regular programme.

It may feature intricate engravings, emblems, or insignia that reflect the legal system or jurisdiction it represents.

Winfridah Boyani Mokaya presiding over the swearing-in of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
At its core, the judicial mace signifies the authority of the court. When present, it serves as a reminder to all participants—judges, lawyers, and members of the public—of the gravity of the judicial process.

The mace embodies the power vested in the judiciary to uphold justice, interpret the law, and protect the rights of individuals.

The judicial mace is primarily used in ceremonial contexts. It is prominently displayed during significant events, such as the opening of a new court session, and the swearing-in of judges and other senior government officials.

During these ceremonies, the mace may be placed on a pedestal or carried by an official as a symbol of the court's authority.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre
The tradition of using a mace in judicial contexts dates back centuries and is rooted in the broader use of maces as symbols of authority in governmental and ceremonial settings.

Historically, maces were weapons wielded by officials for protection and authority, but over time, their role evolved into a ceremonial one.

In many cultures, the mace has been used not only in the judiciary but also in legislative bodies and other government functions.

While primarily a symbolic object, the judicial mace can also serve practical purposes within the courtroom.

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor presiding over the swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki
For instance, it may be used to call the court to order or to maintain decorum during proceedings.

The mere sight of the mace can command attention and reinforce the need for respect and order in judicial settings.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

