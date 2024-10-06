The sports category has moved to a new website.

Find it in your heart to forgive me - Gachagua begs Ruto & MPs

Charles Ouma

DP Gachagua also explained the significance of the venue in which he offered the apology and sought forgiveness on Sunday, October 6.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after a Cabinet meeting at State House, on April 27, 2023
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after a Cabinet meeting at State House, on April 27, 2023

After lying low the whole week during which his impeachment gathered momentum with public participation carried out, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has resurfaced today seeking forgiveness from his boss, President William Ruto and all Members of Parliament.

Gachagua clarified that his request for forgiveness was informed by the need to reconcile following widespread reports of a fallout that spilled to the public.

"I want to ask my brother Ruto that If I have wronged him in any way, please find it in your heart to forgive me," DP Gachagua stated.

He extended the request to cover his spouse Dorcas Rigathi, appealing to MPs to forgive her as well.

File image of President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
File image of President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

"If my spouse and her program has wronged you, forgive her. To the MPs, if through our utterances and actions, we have upset or wronged you, find it in your heart to forgive me." Gachagua added.

Notably, Gachagua’s impeachment motion has roped in his family members who have been linked to companies that have been the subject of impeachment motion through which the second in command is alleged to have amassed wealth or influenced government tenders.

Cutting the image of a remorseful man who is cornered and with limited options, Gachagua made the remarks at the National Prayer Altar at his Karen residence on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

He was flanked by his wife, two sons and several members of Parliament.

Reflecting on his relationship with President Ruto and their political journey, Gachagua explain why he chose to make the remarks from his home altar.

He shared that it is at the same altar that he joined Ruto who was then serving as the Deputy President and residing in the same residence to pray for their victory, including when the outcome of the 2022 presidential election was challenged at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

''As I sat here I reflected that this is history repeating itself because we were right here as our President's victory was being challenged in the Supreme Court in September 2022 and we came here for prayers and God saw us through,'' Gachagua added.

File image of President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
File image of President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

The DP has assembled a team of seasoned lawyers who will advice and defend him both in parliament and in the courts as he fights to clear his name and save his political career.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

