Find it in your heart to forgive me - Gachagua begs Ruto & MPs

Gachagua clarified that his request for forgiveness was informed by the need to reconcile following widespread reports of a fallout that spilled to the public.

"I want to ask my brother Ruto that If I have wronged him in any way, please find it in your heart to forgive me," DP Gachagua stated.

Forgive my wife as well - Gachagua tells Ruto & MPs

He extended the request to cover his spouse Dorcas Rigathi, appealing to MPs to forgive her as well.

File image of President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

"If my spouse and her program has wronged you, forgive her. To the MPs, if through our utterances and actions, we have upset or wronged you, find it in your heart to forgive me." Gachagua added.

Notably, Gachagua’s impeachment motion has roped in his family members who have been linked to companies that have been the subject of impeachment motion through which the second in command is alleged to have amassed wealth or influenced government tenders.

Cutting the image of a remorseful man who is cornered and with limited options, Gachagua made the remarks at the National Prayer Altar at his Karen residence on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

He was flanked by his wife, two sons and several members of Parliament.

DP Gachagua revisits past with Ruto at National Prayer Altar

Reflecting on his relationship with President Ruto and their political journey, Gachagua explain why he chose to make the remarks from his home altar.

He shared that it is at the same altar that he joined Ruto who was then serving as the Deputy President and residing in the same residence to pray for their victory, including when the outcome of the 2022 presidential election was challenged at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

''As I sat here I reflected that this is history repeating itself because we were right here as our President's victory was being challenged in the Supreme Court in September 2022 and we came here for prayers and God saw us through,'' Gachagua added.

