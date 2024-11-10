High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

Gachagua who was accompanied by several politicians noted that he was right all along in opposing the government’s forceful eviction of Kenyans in several informal settlements in Nairobi.

His stance on the matter was among the grounds that saw him impeached, with lawmakers averring that this amounted to opposing Cabinet decisions.

Gachagua praises the High Court ruling

The former DP heaped praises on the judiciary for vindicating him with the ruling ordering the government to compensate victims of forceful evictions in various slums of Nairobi among them Mathare, Gwa Kairu, Mukuru Kwa Ruben, and Kiamaiko.

“I saw the courts ruled those people whose houses were demolished to be paid which means I was vindicated and won,” Gachagua remarked, celebrating the ruling.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at PriestHood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Nairobi County. Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua is on record confirming that he opposed the government’s demolition of people’s houses without fair compensation, demanding that the exercise be conducted in compliance with international laws and those affected be treated with dignity.

“I was happy with the courts because they ruled the government to compensate victims of evictions and demolitions,” Gachagua stated.

Grounds for impeachment

The DP reportedly declined to spearhead the demolitions, arguing that it was not in line with promises made during campaigns.

“President William Ruto and I told people that there will be no day their houses will be demolished without finding a place for them,” he remarked.

