ADVERTISEMENT
High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

Charles Ouma

I was vindicated and won - Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has delved into politics when he made another public appearance in a church in Kahawa West on Sunday, hailing the courts for vindicating him.

Gachagua who was accompanied by several politicians noted that he was right all along in opposing the government’s forceful eviction of Kenyans in several informal settlements in Nairobi.

His stance on the matter was among the grounds that saw him impeached, with lawmakers averring that this amounted to opposing Cabinet decisions.

The former DP heaped praises on the judiciary for vindicating him with the ruling ordering the government to compensate victims of forceful evictions in various slums of Nairobi among them Mathare, Gwa Kairu, Mukuru Kwa Ruben, and Kiamaiko.

“I saw the courts ruled those people whose houses were demolished to be paid which means I was vindicated and won,” Gachagua remarked, celebrating the ruling.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at PriestHood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Nairobi County.
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at PriestHood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Nairobi County.

Gachagua is on record confirming that he opposed the government’s demolition of people’s houses without fair compensation, demanding that the exercise be conducted in compliance with international laws and those affected be treated with dignity.

“I was happy with the courts because they ruled the government to compensate victims of evictions and demolitions,” Gachagua stated.

The DP reportedly declined to spearhead the demolitions, arguing that it was not in line with promises made during campaigns.

“President William Ruto and I told people that there will be no day their houses will be demolished without finding a place for them,” he remarked.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at PriestHood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Nairobi County.
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at PriestHood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Nairobi County.

Gachagua stood by his views even during his impeachment, confirming that he demanded for compensation and that those impacted by the exercise be treated with dignity and not hounded out of their homes and thrown out in the cold.

Charles Ouma

