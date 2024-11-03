The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo: Why Ruto will not win reelection in 2027

Charles Ouma

Ruto will not win election in 2027 - Kalonzo declares amid new alliance with Gachagua allies

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyok
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyok

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has predicted that President William Ruto will lose the 2027 presidential elections and earn his place as the first one-term president in Kenya.

Recommended articles

Kalonzo argued that having failed to address pressing issues affecting Kenyans, in addition to failing to deliver on promises made by during campaigns, President Ruto will not win a second term.

While speaking in Machakos over the weekend, the Wiper party boss who has asserted that he will be on the ballot in 2027 remarked that the ground has shifted significantly against Ruto adding that the time has come for him (Kalonzo) to take the lead.

READ: Eugene Wamalwa outlines 5 reasons for ditching Azimio as DAP-K announces exit

ADVERTISEMENT

"When we tell people Ruto will be a one-term, they start disputing saying this will not happen," he said. "Times have changed. The time when your vote would matter has come and so Kenyans should not give up on hope." Kalonzo remarked.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyok
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyok Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyok Pulse Live Kenya

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who spoke at the same event expressed his regret at supporting Ruto in 2022.

Waititu claimed that the current Kenya Kwanza regime has turned its back on those who supported it and assured Kalonzo of his unconditional support.

READ: Gachagua receives overwhelming welcome in 1st public appearance & message to MPs

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalonzo who is eyeing the presidency in 2027 has been on a charm offensive, seeking to woo the Mount Kenya vote block and warming up to impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies.

With Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement warming up to the government with the inclusion of its former officials and Members of Parliament in President William Ruto’s cabinet, Kalonzo has moved in to consolidate the opposition.

Kalonzo Musyoka, Ferdinand Waititu, Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni heading to a church service at Dini ya Roho Mafuta Pole ya Africa sanctuary in West Pokot County on November 3, 2024
Kalonzo Musyoka, Ferdinand Waititu, Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni heading to a church service at Dini ya Roho Mafuta Pole ya Africa sanctuary in West Pokot County on November 3, 2024 Kalonzo Musyoka, Ferdinand Waititu, Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni heading to a church service at Dini ya Roho Mafuta Pole ya Africa sanctuary in West Pokot County on November 3, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He has teamed up with a section of opposition leaders including DAP-K's Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee) while also remaining open to working with like-minded individuals.

The clearest hint of Kalonzo teaming up with Gachagua and his allies was given by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru on Saturday at an event that was attended by the former DP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We want to get organised, we want to talk to Riggy G to go and look for those other friends because we want to form the next government," Njiru said.

READ: ODM hints at supporting Ruto in 2027 & Junet Mohamed's apology

He asserted that the next government will have Gachagua on its side, noting that Kalonzo has been a loyal ally.

"There is a friend who stood with us called Kalonzo, his MPs voted no... we are going to join hands with him," he added.

Impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking from Karen Hospital after discharge
Impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking from Karen Hospital after discharge Impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking from Karen Hospital after discharge Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

With at three years to the next general election, political realignments are expected to gather pace with candidates consolidating support across board as allies become opponents and new alliances are forged.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kalonzo: Why Ruto will not win reelection in 2027

Kalonzo: Why Ruto will not win reelection in 2027

Eugene Wamalwa outlines 5 reasons for ditching Azimio as DAP-K announces exit

Eugene Wamalwa outlines 5 reasons for ditching Azimio as DAP-K announces exit

Gachagua receives overwhelming welcome in 1st public appearance & message to MPs

Gachagua receives overwhelming welcome in 1st public appearance & message to MPs

Manhunt launched for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Kasarani

Manhunt launched for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Kasarani

Slain Wells Fargo HR boss Willis Ayieko's family speaks after death of key suspect

Slain Wells Fargo HR boss Willis Ayieko's family speaks after death of key suspect

Ex-Minister Oloo Aringo dies: Little-known facts on Moi era Minister

Ex-Minister Oloo Aringo dies: Little-known facts on Moi era Minister

Body by Design: Cosmetic procedures, claims of fatalities, controversies & closure

Body by Design: Cosmetic procedures, claims of fatalities, controversies & closure

Kindiki’s former schoolmates reveal little-known details of his childhood

Kindiki’s former schoolmates reveal little-known details of his childhood

Missing Maverick Aoko found, taken to hospital

Missing Maverick Aoko found, taken to hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Sunday Church Service at St. James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County.

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya

The late Willis Ayieko

Suspect arrested in murder of Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Supreme Court upholds parts of Finance Act 2023, declares sections unconstitutional