Kalonzo: Why Ruto will not win reelection in 2027

Kalonzo argued that having failed to address pressing issues affecting Kenyans, in addition to failing to deliver on promises made by during campaigns, President Ruto will not win a second term.

While speaking in Machakos over the weekend, the Wiper party boss who has asserted that he will be on the ballot in 2027 remarked that the ground has shifted significantly against Ruto adding that the time has come for him (Kalonzo) to take the lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When we tell people Ruto will be a one-term, they start disputing saying this will not happen," he said. "Times have changed. The time when your vote would matter has come and so Kenyans should not give up on hope." Kalonzo remarked.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyok Pulse Live Kenya

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who spoke at the same event expressed his regret at supporting Ruto in 2022.

Waititu claimed that the current Kenya Kwanza regime has turned its back on those who supported it and assured Kalonzo of his unconditional support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalonzo who is eyeing the presidency in 2027 has been on a charm offensive, seeking to woo the Mount Kenya vote block and warming up to impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies.

With Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement warming up to the government with the inclusion of its former officials and Members of Parliament in President William Ruto’s cabinet, Kalonzo has moved in to consolidate the opposition.

Kalonzo Musyoka, Ferdinand Waititu, Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni heading to a church service at Dini ya Roho Mafuta Pole ya Africa sanctuary in West Pokot County on November 3, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He has teamed up with a section of opposition leaders including DAP-K's Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee) while also remaining open to working with like-minded individuals.

The clearest hint of Kalonzo teaming up with Gachagua and his allies was given by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru on Saturday at an event that was attended by the former DP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We want to get organised, we want to talk to Riggy G to go and look for those other friends because we want to form the next government," Njiru said.

He asserted that the next government will have Gachagua on its side, noting that Kalonzo has been a loyal ally.

"There is a friend who stood with us called Kalonzo, his MPs voted no... we are going to join hands with him," he added.

Impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking from Karen Hospital after discharge Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT