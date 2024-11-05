Gachagua's 30-year history with Lucy Wambui's husband comes to light at burial

The loss of Lucy has left a profound impact on her family and the community.

Final farewell service

The family held a final farewell service in Limuru, led by the Anglican Church. Many prominent figures, including Gachagua and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, attended the emotional service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos from the event captured the heartfelt atmosphere as friends and family gathered to celebrate Lucy’s life and legacy.

Gachagua attends burial of Lucy Ng'ang'a in Limuru Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua's speech at Lucy Ng'ang'a's burial

During Lucy Ng'ang'a's burial service, Gachagua expressed his condolences, stating that he and his friends had known the Ng'ang'a family for the last 30 years and described them as a wonderful family.

He highlighted Francis Ng'ang'a as a unique businessman, noting that while 90 percent of small traders face difficulties, Ng'ang'a has managed to thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua acknowledged the immense grief the family was experiencing, saying, "It is not easy, and we cannot pretend to feel what you feel. We are just praying for you, asking God to give you the strength to accept what has happened."

Lucy Wambua's final farewell in Limuru Pulse Live Kenya

He also urged regulatory authorities to ensure the safety of medical facilities in Kenya, calling for better protection for citizens from being misled by unlicensed and unprofessional medical establishments.

"And as we bury Lucy, we want to call on authorities for regulations of medical facilities to protect the people of Kenya from being driven in the wrong directions. Kenyans are simple and are gullible, and when you market your product in a nice way, of course they are very trusting and then you end up in a facility that is not licensed, not professional and end up in this situation," he said.

Furthermore, Gachagua advised the public to exercise caution when seeking medical assistance, emphasising the importance of choosing reputable facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He used Ng'ang'a's journey as an example of perseverance, stating that he started as an attendant in a car wash and worked hard alongside his wife to grow their business, which now includes importing high-end vehicles.

Gachagua concluded with a message of hope, reminding everyone that despite the challenging economy, hard work and honesty can lead to success.

"Ng'ang'a is a perfect example of bottom up. He started as an attendant in a car wash and he has grown with his wife. Today he imports high end vehicles. I want to tell our people that as much as economy is hard, just work hard and be honest," he said.

Lucy leaves behind a loving husband and four children, all of whom are mourning the loss of a dedicated wife and mother.

Gachagua attends burial of Lucy Ng'ang'a in Limuru Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucy's husband speaks on their 24-year-marriage

The late Lucy and Francis Ng'ang'a tied the knot in 2003, and their bond deepened over the 24 years they spent together. In a touching tribute, Francis expressed his love and admiration for late Lucy, describing her as his everything—his partner in life and business, as well as his confidant.

"Stand here mourning the loss of my dear wife of 24 years, Wambui. I will dearly miss you," he shared, reflecting on their journey together. Francis highlighted how they built their lives from just the two of them to a successful family with four wonderful children.

He acknowledged Lucy’s vital role in their business, stating, "Look at our business today. We have grown it together; thank you for everything you have always been to us."

"The way you cared for me and the children, everyone around us, family and non-family, always making sure everyone was okay, will be greatly missed... I have so many memories that are printed in my memory. We have travelled to various places, both locally and internationally, doing a mix of fun and business." he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Lucy was wife to prominent businessman Francis Ng'ang'a. Pulse Live Kenya