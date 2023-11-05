Gachagua fires back at Moses Kuria, changes tune on Mt Kenya kingpin

Gachagua now says he has no desire to be recognized as the region’s kingpin, noting that he is satisfied with his current role as the Deputy President of Kenya The DP made the remarks on Sunday, November 5, 2023 just days after CS Moses Kuria took to social media, taking advantage of King Charles III’s recent visit to troll kingpins

“I have read the constitution, there is no provision for a kingpin. Where is the kingpin office? How much is his salary? If there are people who want that office, I am not part of it, I am deputy president,” Gachagua told church congregants in Kiambu County.

He further challenged anyone interested in the position to go for it, declaring that he has no interest whatsoever in the position.

“My office is in Harambee House, another in Karen, and there is a salary… and a job to do. If there are people interested in that position, let them take it.” DP Gachagua added.

The Deputy President noted that his only interest is unity of the region and the country at large behind his boss, President William Ruto.

“When I called for the unity of this region. I did not call for the unity of this region behind me, I called for the unity of this region behind President William Ruto,” Gachagua clarified, adding that by doing so, the region “will have certain leverage in his administration.”

Moses Kuria's trolls and “State of Ruriri’ address on Monday

The remarks come at a time when political realignments is in top gear with the politicians from the region keen on getting a new kingpin to take over the mantle from retired president Uhuru Kenyatta who has exited active politics to enjoy a quiet retirement.

Gachagua has been on the frontline, crowning himself kingpin to the chagrin of his critics.

Among those who have weighed in on the matter is CS Moses Kuria who has been on the offensive trolling the DP and blaming a certain Mt Kenya kingpin of killing the careers of others.

Kuria has called for a press conference on Monday when he will “address all the burning issues facing the Mt Kenya region.”

“Sasa venye King amerudi kwao, fake Kingpins you can take over,” CS Kuria wrote on Twitter, formerly X on November 4.