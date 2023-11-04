The sports category has moved to a new website.


Moses Kuria trolls DP Gachagua over King Charles III's visit

Charles Ouma

The row over Mt Kenya kingpin has taken a new twist with Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria turning King Charles III's visit into political fodder

A collage of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
A collage of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

The row over who succeeds retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as Mt Kenya kingpin has escalated with Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria trolling Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The outspoken CS turned King Charles III’s visit into fodder, using the opportunity to take a swipe at political kingpins who have been chest-thumping only to go under the radar when the King was around.

Gachagua was conspicuously missing in action during King Charles III’ four-day visit to Kenya.

“Sasa venye King amerudi kwao, fake Kingpins you can take over,” Kuria wrote on social media without going into the details.

Most notably, the DP was a no-show at key public engagements that the visiting dignitary had across the country.

Reports indicate that the duo of CS Kuria and Rigathi Gachagua have not been getting along well despite being senior officials in the Kenya Kwanza administration by virtue of their respective office.

Kuria's troubles with Gachagua and Mt Kenya kingpin

The quest for a Mt Kenya kingpin is the latest battle front with tackles flying left, right and center from the CS who has been on the offensive.

Last week, Kuria was at it while defending impeached Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza when he blamed a politician keen on becoming the Mt Kenya kingpin for killing the careers of others in the quest.

Taking to social media, Kuria declared, "I stand with Governor Kawira Mwangaza. This is an evil scheme by someone who thinks that the only way to be a Mt Kenya Kingpin is to bring down other leaders not to solve the problems of our people who are getting desperate by the day. History will vindicate me."

In yet another rant on social media, Kuria blamed a bigshot for allegedly sponsoring a hashtag to fight him.

“A big man like you can not purport to fight me through sponsoring a hashtag.” Kuria wrote.

The first time that their perceived bad blood spilled to the public was when DP Gachagua reprimanded Kuria and Council of Economic Advisors Chairperson David Ndii over their remarks and condescending attitude at a time when Kenyans were protesting high fuel prices.

“The Government remains aware of and is sensitive to the challenges Kenyans are facing today; the arrogant statements by a few leaders do not, in any way, reflect the official government position or that of President William Ruto,” Gachagua

stated.

File image of DP Rigathi Gachagua (L) with CS Moses Kuria (R) in Karen, Nairobi in September 2023.
File image of DP Rigathi Gachagua (L) with CS Moses Kuria (R) in Karen, Nairobi in September 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

Kuria would then offer an apology that left more questions that answers and a controversial statement on social media which was deleted shortly afterwards.

The CS would hit back a few days later, calling Gachagua who likened the government to a shareholding entity in which the interests of certain regions and individuals that supported the government of the day come first.

Like President William Ruto, Kuria maintained that the government is in place to serve all and no Kenyan or region would be discriminated against, despite Gachagua insisting that he is keen on seeing their shareholding increase from 47% to 60%.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.





