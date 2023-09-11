DP Gachagua jets out to Colombia & Cuba

Deputy President Gachagua's trip is aimed at strengthening Kenya's coffee sector and enhancing bilateral relations with Colombia.

During his departure statement, he emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to revitalizing the coffee sub-sector, which has historically been a vital part of Kenya's economy.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left the country on Sunday night, September 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In his remarks, Deputy President Gachagua expressed optimism about the potential gains from his visit to Colombia.

He noted that Colombia is a global leader in the production of specialty coffee, which is highly sought after in international markets such as the United States, Germany, and Belgium.

Kenya aims to tap into these high-value markets through value addition and improved coffee production techniques.

Colombia is currently responsible for producing approximately 12 percent of the world's coffee, making it the third-largest coffee producer globally.

Deputy President Gachagua emphasized the importance of learning from Colombia's success in the coffee industry to revitalize Kenya's own coffee sub-sector.

Additionally, Deputy President Gachagua announced the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Colombian officials.

These agreements are expected to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two nations, fostering collaboration in various sectors, including agriculture and trade.

Following his participation in the Global Coffee Producers and Roasters Forum, Deputy President Gachagua will proceed to Cuba to represent President William Ruto at the G77 Summit in Havana.