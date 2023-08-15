The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police determine cause of explosion in Eastleigh that left 1 dead, 3 injured

Denis Mwangi

Police responded swiftly dispatching specialised teams to the scene where an explosion had been reported

Gas cylinder explosion in Eastleigh apartment in Nairobi leaves one dead, 3 injured
Gas cylinder explosion in Eastleigh apartment in Nairobi leaves one dead, 3 injured

A powerful gas cylinder explosion ripped through an apartment in Nairobi's Eastleigh area on Monday, August 14.

The explosion resulted in widespread damage to the apartment killing one woman and injuring three other occupants.

The force of the explosion was so intense that it caused a partial collapse of the affected unit and triggered panic among residents.

Police swiftly responded to the scene, dispatching specialised teams including the Anti-terror Police Unit to acertain the cause of the explosion.

Gas cylinder explosion in Eastleigh apartment in Nairobi leaves one dead, 3 injured
Gas cylinder explosion in Eastleigh apartment in Nairobi leaves one dead, 3 injured Pulse Live Kenya

Eastleigh OCPD Francs Kamau told the media that preliminary investigations showed that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

He discouraged any speculation about the incident, saying that experts had been involved in determining the cause of the explosion.

READ: 5 common mistakes that can be dangerous while handling gas cylinders

Kamukunji MP Yussuf Hassan expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident, stating, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of a young woman whose identity remains unknown, as well as the three individuals who have been hospitalized with serious injuries."

The apartment, situated on the first floor of the 11-story building, suffered significant damage.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased, and I sincerely wish a swift recovery for those who are injured," added MP Yussuf Hassan.

The precise sequence of events leading up to the explosion is still under investigation.

Eastleigh OCPD Francs Kamau speaking to the media on August 14, 2023
Eastleigh OCPD Francs Kamau speaking to the media on August 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
