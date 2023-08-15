Police determine cause of explosion in Eastleigh that left 1 dead, 3 injured

The explosion resulted in widespread damage to the apartment killing one woman and injuring three other occupants.

The force of the explosion was so intense that it caused a partial collapse of the affected unit and triggered panic among residents.

Police swiftly responded to the scene, dispatching specialised teams including the Anti-terror Police Unit to acertain the cause of the explosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gas cylinder explosion in Eastleigh apartment in Nairobi leaves one dead, 3 injured Pulse Live Kenya

Eastleigh OCPD Francs Kamau told the media that preliminary investigations showed that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

He discouraged any speculation about the incident, saying that experts had been involved in determining the cause of the explosion.

Kamukunji MP Yussuf Hassan expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident, stating, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of a young woman whose identity remains unknown, as well as the three individuals who have been hospitalized with serious injuries."

ADVERTISEMENT

The apartment, situated on the first floor of the 11-story building, suffered significant damage.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased, and I sincerely wish a swift recovery for those who are injured," added MP Yussuf Hassan.

The precise sequence of events leading up to the explosion is still under investigation.