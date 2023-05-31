The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

5 common mistakes that can be dangerous while handling gas cylinders at home

Amos Robi

Most households make these mistakes while handling gas cylinders unaware of the danger they face

A photo of a gas cylinder
A photo of a gas cylinder

Gas cylinders are widely used in households as a reliable source of fuel for cooking and heating. However, it is vital to approach their handling with care to avoid potential dangers.

However, there are common errors that households make when dealing with gas cylinders, often unaware of the risks involved.

In this article, we will delve into these mistakes and offer crucial safety advice to promote the safe handling of gas cylinders and minimize the occurrence of accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

One common mistake is improper storage of gas cylinders. Placing them in areas exposed to direct sunlight, extreme heat, or near flammable materials can increase the risk of cylinder damage or explosions.

It is important to store cylinders in well-ventilated, cool, and dry areas away from ignition sources, combustible materials and away from the reach of children.

The cylinder should also be stored upright to avoid the gas escaping which can be flammable.

Neglecting regular maintenance of gas cylinders is another mistake that can lead to dangerous situations. Failure to inspect cylinders for signs of damage, such as dents, rust, or corrosion, can compromise their integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regularly check for gas leaks by applying a soapy water solution to the valve and connections, looking for any bubbles that indicate leakage. If any damage or leaks are detected, contact a professional for immediate assistance.

Also wipe the cylinder regularly to avoid it getting rusty.

READ: Government to issue cooking gas cylinder to every home

Improperly connecting gas cylinders to stoves or appliances is a significant safety concern. Ensure that the connections are tight and secure to prevent gas leaks. Use appropriate and compatible regulators and hoses that fit the cylinder valve properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid using makeshift connections or modifying equipment, as this can lead to gas leaks or explosions. For further safety, also ensure the stove you use does not have any leakages.

Also allow the gas to rest for about an hour before connecting to your stove.

Gas cylinders for sale
Gas cylinders for sale Gas cylinders for sale Pulse Live Kenya

READ: New law you need to know about before refilling your cooking gas

ADVERTISEMENT

Inadequate ventilation while using gas cylinders can pose health risks. Gas appliances consume oxygen and produce carbon monoxide, which can be harmful in enclosed spaces. Always ensure proper ventilation by opening windows or using exhaust fans to allow fresh air circulation, especially in kitchens or small rooms.

A lack of knowledge about gas cylinder safety is a common mistake that households make. It is crucial to educate all household members, including children, about the potential risks associated with gas cylinders and how to handle them safely.

Teach everyone in the household how to detect gas leaks, how to shut off the gas supply in case of emergencies, and when to seek professional help.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 common mistakes that can be dangerous while handling gas cylinders at home

5 common mistakes that can be dangerous while handling gas cylinders at home

The scary and toxic side of applying sunscreen every day

The scary and toxic side of applying sunscreen every day

How to avoid creases & keep your clothes crisp according to AI app ChatGPT

How to avoid creases & keep your clothes crisp according to AI app ChatGPT

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Top 10 life priorities for Kenyan Millennials & Gen Zs

Top 10 life priorities for Kenyan Millennials & Gen Zs

Safety: 8 do's & don'ts while using the kitchen

Safety: 8 do's & don'ts while using the kitchen

5 urgent reasons governments should stop subsidizing tobacco farming - WHO

5 urgent reasons governments should stop subsidizing tobacco farming - WHO

Bobi Wine talks Barbie’s super genes: ‘My kids have taken after her’

Bobi Wine talks Barbie’s super genes: ‘My kids have taken after her’

For women: 6 things you should know about pregnancy tests

For women: 6 things you should know about pregnancy tests

Pulse Sports

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Snow in Lesotho [Bloomberg]

5 African countries where snow falls

Jumping the broom is a positive omen and tradition [Robynashleyweddings]

These 5 things happening on your wedding day may mean bad luck

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Lady drinking while eating

7 unhealthy things you do right after eating that need to stop