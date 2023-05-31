5 common mistakes that can be dangerous while handling gas cylinders at home

However, there are common errors that households make when dealing with gas cylinders, often unaware of the risks involved.

In this article, we will delve into these mistakes and offer crucial safety advice to promote the safe handling of gas cylinders and minimize the occurrence of accidents.

1. Poor cylinder storage

One common mistake is improper storage of gas cylinders. Placing them in areas exposed to direct sunlight, extreme heat, or near flammable materials can increase the risk of cylinder damage or explosions.

It is important to store cylinders in well-ventilated, cool, and dry areas away from ignition sources, combustible materials and away from the reach of children.

The cylinder should also be stored upright to avoid the gas escaping which can be flammable.

2. Inadequate cylinder maintenance

Neglecting regular maintenance of gas cylinders is another mistake that can lead to dangerous situations. Failure to inspect cylinders for signs of damage, such as dents, rust, or corrosion, can compromise their integrity.

Regularly check for gas leaks by applying a soapy water solution to the valve and connections, looking for any bubbles that indicate leakage. If any damage or leaks are detected, contact a professional for immediate assistance.

Also wipe the cylinder regularly to avoid it getting rusty.

3. Incorrect cylinder connection

Improperly connecting gas cylinders to stoves or appliances is a significant safety concern. Ensure that the connections are tight and secure to prevent gas leaks. Use appropriate and compatible regulators and hoses that fit the cylinder valve properly.

Avoid using makeshift connections or modifying equipment, as this can lead to gas leaks or explosions. For further safety, also ensure the stove you use does not have any leakages.

Also allow the gas to rest for about an hour before connecting to your stove.

4. Ignoring ventilation

Inadequate ventilation while using gas cylinders can pose health risks. Gas appliances consume oxygen and produce carbon monoxide, which can be harmful in enclosed spaces. Always ensure proper ventilation by opening windows or using exhaust fans to allow fresh air circulation, especially in kitchens or small rooms.

5. Lack of awareness and education

A lack of knowledge about gas cylinder safety is a common mistake that households make. It is crucial to educate all household members, including children, about the potential risks associated with gas cylinders and how to handle them safely.