Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia celebrates Morara Kebaso's arrest

According to the MP, Kebaso should be detained alongside "chokora," a Swahili term that often refers to street children or vagrants.

The remarks came after Kebaso was arrested on allegations linked to his vocal criticism of government corruption and stalled public projects.

In a statement made in Swahili, Kururia noted, “Hivyo naskia Morara anazungushwa police stations, naweza taka aletwe ya Gatundu awekwe cell Iko na chokora kwa sababu akishika mic anaongea maneno ya mtu ata kama hamjui.”

This translates to "I hear Morara is being moved around police stations, I would want him to be brought to Gatundu and put in a cell with street children because whenever he takes the mic, he talks about leaders even if he does not know them."

The MP praised the police officers involved in the arrest, saying, “Kwa hivyo hao askari walimshika, Mungu awabariki sana ajue hii nchi ni republic,” which means, "So, those officers who arrested him, may God bless them, so he knows this country is a republic."

Kururia's comments come in light of Kebaso's recent arrest, which has drawn significant attention and criticism from various politicians, lawyers, and activists.

Kebaso has been actively using social media to highlight alleged corruption and misuse of public funds in Kenya, gaining widespread support among the youth.

His detention sparked the trending #FreeMorara movement online, calling for his immediate release and decrying the government's alleged intimidation of those who speak out against it.

Additionally, civil rights groups like Haki Africa have expressed concern over what they view as the government's intimidation tactics against activists.