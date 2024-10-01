The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia celebrates Morara Kebaso's arrest

Denis Mwangi

Gatundu North Member of Parliament, Njoroge Kururia is seemingly a happy man following the arrest of activist Morara Kebaso.

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia
Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia

Kururia recently made remarks suggesting that Morara should be brought to a cell in Gatundu.

Recommended articles

According to the MP, Kebaso should be detained alongside "chokora," a Swahili term that often refers to street children or vagrants.

The remarks came after Kebaso was arrested on allegations linked to his vocal criticism of government corruption and stalled public projects.

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia
Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement made in Swahili, Kururia noted, “Hivyo naskia Morara anazungushwa police stations, naweza taka aletwe ya Gatundu awekwe cell Iko na chokora kwa sababu akishika mic anaongea maneno ya mtu ata kama hamjui.”

This translates to "I hear Morara is being moved around police stations, I would want him to be brought to Gatundu and put in a cell with street children because whenever he takes the mic, he talks about leaders even if he does not know them."

The MP praised the police officers involved in the arrest, saying, “Kwa hivyo hao askari walimshika, Mungu awabariki sana ajue hii nchi ni republic,” which means, "So, those officers who arrested him, may God bless them, so he knows this country is a republic."

Kururia's comments come in light of Kebaso's recent arrest, which has drawn significant attention and criticism from various politicians, lawyers, and activists.

Kebaso has been actively using social media to highlight alleged corruption and misuse of public funds in Kenya, gaining widespread support among the youth.

ADVERTISEMENT
Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

His detention sparked the trending #FreeMorara movement online, calling for his immediate release and decrying the government's alleged intimidation of those who speak out against it.

Additionally, civil rights groups like Haki Africa have expressed concern over what they view as the government's intimidation tactics against activists.

As it stands, Kebaso is as Milimani Law Courts.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Charges Morara Kebaso is facing as he appears in Milimani Law Courts

Charges Morara Kebaso is facing as he appears in Milimani Law Courts

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia celebrates Morara Kebaso's arrest

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia celebrates Morara Kebaso's arrest

TSC announces 46,000 job openings [How to apply]

TSC announces 46,000 job openings [How to apply]

How much 200,000 Climate Worx Mtaani recruits will take home

How much 200,000 Climate Worx Mtaani recruits will take home

Controversial info about Ruto's dealings with billionaire that got Morara arrested

Controversial info about Ruto's dealings with billionaire that got Morara arrested

Speech at Ruiru concert that led to Waititu's arrest

Speech at Ruiru concert that led to Waititu's arrest

Impeachment motion against DP Gachagua lodged

Impeachment motion against DP Gachagua lodged

Gachagua criticises Ruto's inconsistency & recent meeting with Ford Foundation

Gachagua criticises Ruto's inconsistency & recent meeting with Ford Foundation

Everything we know about Morara Kebaso's arrest

Everything we know about Morara Kebaso's arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Ruto allies claim watertight impeachment case against Gachagua is already done

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has become the first private institution to introduce maritime education in Kenya

MKU launches first private Maritime Academy in Kenya [Photos]

A person in a chemist

Pharmacy and poisons board recalls common blood pressure drug from all chemists, hospitals

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua allies get protection from arrest after DPP approved charges against them