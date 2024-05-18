The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kimani Ichung'wah whisked to safety as chaos erupt in Thika, MP among scores injured [Video]

Charles Ouma

Following the chaos, social media was awash with claims that a number of lawmakers, including Kimani Ichungw'ah had been arrested.

Kimani Ichung'wah
Kimani Ichung'wah

Drama ensued in Thika, leaving several injured on Friday, May 17 with National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah whisked away to safety.

Chaos started after supporters of Thika Member of Parliament Alice Ng'ang'a who was in the company of Ichung’wah clashed with Kamenu Ward MCA Peter Mburu over the construction of the Kiganjo market.

Ng’ang’a claimed that Kiambu County Government led by Governor Kimani Wamatangi was keen on hijacking the project in which the national government had sunk in Sh55 million.

Ichung’wah supported her claims, hailing her as fit as fit for governor.

"He has rallied all people to disrupt Alice from speaking. I told her that she had every right to speak. She is fit to be governor," the National Assembly Majority Leader

"The National Government has set aside millions for the market. This is not for the Kiambu County Government but for the people. No one is competing with him so he should not compete with Ruto." He added.

Things moved from bad to worse when Ng'ang'a and Ichung'wah attempted to launch the project, with Kamenu Ward MCA Peter Mburu and his supporters standing their ground and laying claim to the same.

The confrontation saw the two rival sides hurl stones at each other with police responding swiftly, lobbing teargas cannisters into the air.

READ: Limuru III: Resolutions made, Haki Coalition & the return of Uhuru

In the ensuing chaos, the two lawmakers were whisked away to safety.

MP Ng’ang’a’s aide was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe who was also caught up in the chaos was left nursing injuries.

He blamed the Kiambu County Government for the chaos, confirming that he sustained injuries.

"It is even worse that in the ensuing altercation, I and other residents were injured," Kagombe noted.

Following the chaos, social media was awash with claims that a number of lawmakers, including Kimani Ichung’wah had been arrested.

Kimani Ichung'wah receiving President William Ruto on his return from Rwanda.
Kimani Ichung'wah receiving President William Ruto on his return from Rwanda.
The speculations were put to rest after the Kikuyu MP shared photos on his social media platform showing him receiving President William Ruto at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

READ: Ferdinand Waititu lights up Limuru III meeting with apology & why he dumped Ruto

The President jetted back into the country from Kigali, Rwanda where he attended the Africa CEO Summit.

