The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Heartwarming photos of General Francis Ogolla's cherished moments with family

Charles Ouma

The late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Omondi Ogolla's cherished moments with family

Heartwarming photos of General Francis Ogolla's cherished moments with family
Heartwarming photos of General Francis Ogolla's cherished moments with family

The late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Omondi Ogolla paid special attention to people he loved and created cherished memories with his family.

Recommended articles

The gallant general took time off his busy schedule for key family events and created a strong bond with his family.

His family photo directory leaves no doubt that the fallen general relished moments with his family and valued quality time spent with loved ones.

Young General Francis Ogolla, his wife Aileen Kathambi Ogolla and two children; Lorna Achieng’ Omondi and Joel Rabuku Omondi Ogolla
Young General Francis Ogolla, his wife Aileen Kathambi Ogolla and two children; Lorna Achieng’ Omondi and Joel Rabuku Omondi Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

His close-knit family feature in most of the photos taken at family gatherings and special events attended by other kin as well.

Joining military

Born in 1962, Ogolla joined the military at the age of 22 on April 24 1984 as an officer cadet.

The late Ogolla with his widow Aileen Kathambi at a past function
The late Ogolla with his widow Aileen Kathambi at a past function Pulse Live Kenya

He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant on May 6, 1985 and was posted to the Kenya Air Force as a fighter pilot.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Ogolla who died in a chopper crash in West Pokot on Thursday, April 18 left behind a widow, Aileen Kathambi Ogolla a son named and two children; Joel Rabuku Omondi Ogolla and a daughter, Lorna Achieng’ Omondi.

The late General Francis Ogolla at his son's wedding
The late General Francis Ogolla at his son's wedding Pulse Live Kenya

He also leaves behind a daughter-in-law; Muthoni Njenga Mwaura and a grandson by the name Taji Mbarara.

READ: Eyewitness recounts how the KDF chopper crashed before his eyes

General Francis Ogolla with his grandson Taji Mbarara.
General Francis Ogolla with his grandson Taji Mbarara. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The moving tributes shared by his family gave the public a glimpse into the general’s close bong with family, forged through years of facing challenges in life and celebrating successes together.

“My father, the pursuer of excellence and the most empathetic and effective leader and statesman, just went down in a chopper crash in West Pokot. He was doing what he did best, trying to keep Kenya safe for the better part of the last 40 years.

"One day I shall tell beautiful stories of how he taught with his actions and not with his words. But today, I rush home to send him off to the great beyond." Lorna shared in memory of her father.

Heartwarming photos of General Francis Ogolla's cherished moments with family
Heartwarming photos of General Francis Ogolla's cherished moments with family Pulse Live Kenya

He also maintained a close bond with his siblings who he held hearty conversations with, including details of how he wanted his funeral to be conducted as was revealed upon his demise.

ADVERTISEMENT
Heartwarming photos of General Francis Ogolla's cherished moments with family
Heartwarming photos of General Francis Ogolla's cherished moments with family Pulse Live Kenya
Heartwarming photos of General Francis Ogolla's cherished moments with family
Heartwarming photos of General Francis Ogolla's cherished moments with family Pulse Live Kenya
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An attendant fueling a car

EPRA announces significant drop in fuel prices for April

President William Ruto during a tour of Emgwen Affordable Housing Project in Nandi County on January 16, 2024

Proposed tough consequences of defaulting rent for affordable housing units

COTU SG Francis Atwoli, President William Ruto, and Labour CS Florence Bore in Geneva on Thursday, June 15, 2023

New gov't bill introduces workplace levy [Details]

General Francis Ogolla during his swearing ceremony at State House, Nairobi on April 29, 2023

Gen Francis Ogolla's daughter shares heartfelt tribute after deadly crash