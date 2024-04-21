Heartwarming photos of General Francis Ogolla's cherished moments with family

The gallant general took time off his busy schedule for key family events and created a strong bond with his family.

His family photo directory leaves no doubt that the fallen general relished moments with his family and valued quality time spent with loved ones.

His close-knit family feature in most of the photos taken at family gatherings and special events attended by other kin as well.

Joining military

Born in 1962, Ogolla joined the military at the age of 22 on April 24 1984 as an officer cadet.

He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant on May 6, 1985 and was posted to the Kenya Air Force as a fighter pilot.

General Ogolla who died in a chopper crash in West Pokot on Thursday, April 18 left behind a widow, Aileen Kathambi Ogolla a son named and two children; Joel Rabuku Omondi Ogolla and a daughter, Lorna Achieng’ Omondi.

He also leaves behind a daughter-in-law; Muthoni Njenga Mwaura and a grandson by the name Taji Mbarara.

The moving tributes shared by his family gave the public a glimpse into the general’s close bong with family, forged through years of facing challenges in life and celebrating successes together.

““My father, the pursuer of excellence and the most empathetic and effective leader and statesman, just went down in a chopper crash in West Pokot. He was doing what he did best, trying to keep Kenya safe for the better part of the last 40 years.

"One day I shall tell beautiful stories of how he taught with his actions and not with his words. But today, I rush home to send him off to the great beyond." Lorna shared in memory of her father.

He also maintained a close bond with his siblings who he held hearty conversations with, including details of how he wanted his funeral to be conducted as was revealed upon his demise.

