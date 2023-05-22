Gladys Shollei explains why a CS doesn't need to be an expert in their docket

With Echesa's education history limited to primary school, many Kenyans have since been questioning the criteria used to select individuals for important government positions.

During a thought-provoking discussion on Citizen TV, anchor Sam Gituku raised the crucial question of what factors President William Ruto considers when making appointments to influential roles.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei joined the conversation, defending the appointment by saying that some positions require leadership skills than technical capability.

Shollei emphasized that while expertise in a specific field is valuable, it is not always a prerequisite for certain roles, such as Cabinet Secretaries or Chairpersons.

She explained that a leader should rely on the technical knowledge and qualifications of the professionals who work under them.

“We can give the example of a Cabinet Secretary who doesn't have to be like an expert studied that particular field or docket. The point is are there a visionary leader? If they are, then they will rely on the technical staff that already exist and have been in the ministry for years, who are hired for their technical capabilities,” Shollei said.

The deputy speaker stressed that they should possess a deep understanding of society, the needs of different regions in Kenya, and the services required.

Shollei said it was a similar case in Parliament where MPs are not required to have post-secondary education.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei at the International Parliamentarians Panel for Freedom of Religion, or Belief (IPPFoRB) Conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 2, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

She added that MPs receive support from technical officers and clerks who provide the necessary expertise to help them in their work.

“When we sit in Parliament, even without any education, you can sit on the health committee but we have clerks who are technical officers who provide technical support to those members of Parliament,” the Uasin Gishu Woman Rep said.

