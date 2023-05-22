The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gladys Shollei explains why a CS doesn't need to be an expert in their docket

Denis Mwangi

Glady Shollei defends Ruto's appointments that are not based on education background and professional training

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei speaking during a Governor's Summit in Naivasha on Februry 10, 2023
Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei speaking during a Governor's Summit in Naivasha on Februry 10, 2023

The recent appointment of former CS Rashid Echesa as the Chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board has sparked a debate

Recommended articles

With Echesa's education history limited to primary school, many Kenyans have since been questioning the criteria used to select individuals for important government positions.

During a thought-provoking discussion on Citizen TV, anchor Sam Gituku raised the crucial question of what factors President William Ruto considers when making appointments to influential roles.

President William Ruto with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, CJ Martha Koome, Speakers Amason Kingi, Moses Wetangula and Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei in Parlianent on September 29, 2022
President William Ruto with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, CJ Martha Koome, Speakers Amason Kingi, Moses Wetangula and Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei in Parlianent on September 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei joined the conversation, defending the appointment by saying that some positions require leadership skills than technical capability.

Shollei emphasized that while expertise in a specific field is valuable, it is not always a prerequisite for certain roles, such as Cabinet Secretaries or Chairpersons.

She explained that a leader should rely on the technical knowledge and qualifications of the professionals who work under them.

We can give the example of a Cabinet Secretary who doesn't have to be like an expert studied that particular field or docket. The point is are there a visionary leader? If they are, then they will rely on the technical staff that already exist and have been in the ministry for years, who are hired for their technical capabilities,” Shollei said.

READ: Cabinet trims KRA boss' powers, approves tax exemptions

ADVERTISEMENT

The deputy speaker stressed that they should possess a deep understanding of society, the needs of different regions in Kenya, and the services required.

Shollei said it was a similar case in Parliament where MPs are not required to have post-secondary education.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei at the International Parliamentarians Panel for Freedom of Religion, or Belief (IPPFoRB) Conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 2, 2023
Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei at the International Parliamentarians Panel for Freedom of Religion, or Belief (IPPFoRB) Conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 2, 2023 Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei at the International Parliamentarians Panel for Freedom of Religion, or Belief (IPPFoRB) Conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on May 2, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

She added that MPs receive support from technical officers and clerks who provide the necessary expertise to help them in their work.

When we sit in Parliament, even without any education, you can sit on the health committee but we have clerks who are technical officers who provide technical support to those members of Parliament,” the Uasin Gishu Woman Rep said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shollei explained that this support enables MPs to effectively carry out their duties, even if they don't possess specialized educational backgrounds.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gladys Shollei explains why a CS doesn't need to be an expert in their docket

Gladys Shollei explains why a CS doesn't need to be an expert in their docket

Opposition emerges against DPP Haji's NIS Director-General nomination

Opposition emerges against DPP Haji's NIS Director-General nomination

DCI detectives arrest businessman at JKIA over sugar scandal

DCI detectives arrest businessman at JKIA over sugar scandal

Ruto responds to Kenyans saying they don't want houses & the 3% housing fund levy

Ruto responds to Kenyans saying they don't want houses & the 3% housing fund levy

Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

200+ presidential flights - Inside Rtd Col. James Gitahi's impressive aviation career

200+ presidential flights - Inside Rtd Col. James Gitahi's impressive aviation career

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

File image of a man making a phone call

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi

Drama behind freezing of Judiciary Chief Registrar's bank accounts in Sh102M case

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband