Ruto unveils his Cabinet [Full list]
President William Ruto has announced the names of individuals he has nominated to his Cabinet.
Rigathi Gachagua - Deputy President
Deputise the president in execution of functions, chair cabinet committees, oversee implementation of Cabinet decision, coordinate between National and County govenments.
Musalia Mudavadi - Prime Cabinet Secretary
Ministries
- Interior and Coordination of National Government - Kithure Kindiki
- Treasury - Njuguna Ndung'u
- Gender and public service - Aisha Jumwa
- Defence - Aden Duale
- Water Sanitation and Irrigation - Alice Wahome
- Foreign and Disapora Affairs - Alfred Mutua
- Trade, Investment and Industry - Moses Kuria
- EAC community ASAL and Regional Development - Rebecca Miano
- Roads Transport and Public Work - Kipchumba Murkomen
- Environment - Roselyn Soipan Tuya
- Lands, Housing and Urban Development - Zacharia Mwangi Njeru
- Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage - Peninah Malonza
- Agriculture and Livestock Development - Mithika Linturi
- Health - Susan Wafula
- Information, Communication and Digital Economy - Eliud Owalo
- Education - Ezekiel Machogu
- Energy - Davis Chirchir
- Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts - Ababu Namwamba
- Co-operatives and MSMEs - Simon Chelgui
- Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs - Salim Mvurya
- Labour - Florence Bore
Advisor on National Security - Monica Juma
Advisor on women - Harriet Chigai
Secretary to the Cabinet - Mercy Wanjao
Attorney General - Justin Muturi
