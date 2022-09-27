RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto unveils his Cabinet [Full list]

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has announced the names of individuals he has nominated to his Cabinet.

President William Ruto speaking at State House on September 14, 2022
President William Ruto speaking at State House on September 14, 2022

During an address at State House on Tuesday, President Ruto named the following people.

Rigathi Gachagua - Deputy President

Deputise the president in execution of functions, chair cabinet committees, oversee implementation of Cabinet decision, coordinate between National and County govenments.

Musalia Mudavadi - Prime Cabinet Secretary

  1. Interior and Coordination of National Government - Kithure Kindiki
  2. Treasury - Njuguna Ndung'u
  3. Gender and public service - Aisha Jumwa
  4. Defence - Aden Duale
  5. Water Sanitation and Irrigation - Alice Wahome
  6. Foreign and Disapora Affairs - Alfred Mutua
  7. Trade, Investment and Industry - Moses Kuria
  8. EAC community ASAL and Regional Development - Rebecca Miano
  9. Roads Transport and Public Work - Kipchumba Murkomen
  10. Environment - Roselyn Soipan Tuya
  11. Lands, Housing and Urban Development - Zacharia Mwangi Njeru
  12. Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage - Peninah Malonza
  13. Agriculture and Livestock Development - Mithika Linturi
  14. Health - Susan Wafula
  15. Information, Communication and Digital Economy - Eliud Owalo
  16. Education - Ezekiel Machogu
  17. Energy - Davis Chirchir
  18. Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts - Ababu Namwamba
  19. Co-operatives and MSMEs - Simon Chelgui
  20. Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs - Salim Mvurya
  21. Labour - Florence Bore

Advisor on National Security - Monica Juma

Advisor on women - Harriet Chigai

Secretary to the Cabinet - Mercy Wanjao

Attorney General - Justin Muturi

