ADVERTISEMENT
Goof or hidden message? 3 times Kenya's flag was inverted at diplomatic meet ups

Denis Mwangi

The national flag is a powerful symbol of pride and sovereignty for any country, and Kenya is no exception. It represents the nation's identity, values, and heritage.

President William Ruto speaks with AIIB President and Board of Directors Chairman Jin Liqun
There have been several instances where the Kenyan flag has been displayed upside down during diplomatic engagements, leading to embarrassment and raising questions about protocol and attention to detail.

In the right position the Kenyan flag shows the colours Black, Red and Green respectively.

An inverted flag, carries specific meanings that have evolved over time. Originally, inverted flags were used to signify distress call.

The Kenyan flag
In recent times, it has also been used as a form of protest, especially during the Black Live Matter protests and storming of the Capitol in 2021.

Whether they have been inadvertent errors or intentional, the news desk will highlight three instances Kenya's flag has been spotted upside down during high level diplomatic engagements during President Ruto's term so far.

On December 12, 2023, the Kenyan flag was spotted flying upside down during an Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) meeting attended by President William Ruto.

The anomaly was highlighted in photos shared by former Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who celebrated the meeting's success in fostering dialogue between conflicting parties in Sudan.

An Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) meeting attended by President William Ruto
On January 18, 2024, an incident involving the Kenyan flag being displayed upside down occurred during a meeting between Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Tanzania's Foreign Affairs Minister at the time, January Makamba.

Photos capturing the moment circulated widely on social media, prompting discussions about the significance of an inverted flag.

The photos were shared by Mudavadi who, despite the concerns did not publicly address the matter.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with former Tanzanian Foreign Affairs MinisteJanuary Makamba.
On September 3, 2024, during a significant meeting between President Ruto and officials from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, the Kenyan flag was once again displayed upside down.

This incident occurred as President William Ruto engaged with AIIB Chairman Jin Liqun to discuss Kenya's membership in the bank, which aims to enhance the country's access to long-term funding for infrastructure and development projects.

President William Ruto speaks with AIIB President and Board of Directors Chairman Jin Liqun
While the Kenyan Constitution does not explicitly define the meaning of displaying the flag upside down, it does prohibit unauthorised displays of the flag.

These rules are contained in the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act.

Proper Use Only

The Kenyan flag should be used respectfully and correctly. It must not be used for business, commercial, or personal purposes without official permission from the relevant authorities.

Display Guidelines

The flag can only be flown on certain occasions, such as public holidays or other special events announced by the president.

It should not be displayed randomly on non-government buildings or vehicles unless specifically permitted.

Kenyans waving flags
Who Can Use It

The president, deputy president, chief justice, speaker of the National Assembly, Cabinet Secretaries, and Attorney-General can display the flag on their vehicles.

Ordinary citizens should not fly the flag on their cars or buildings unless it is a designated public event.

Respect and Offense

Any disrespect towards the flag attracts a fine of Sh5,000 or 6-month jail term.

In 2020, two government officials in Kisumu County were arrested after they allowed the Kenyan flag to cover a civilian's burial casket.

Official Authorisation

Any use of the flag in business logos, advertisements, or trademarks requires written permission from the CS in charge. Unauthorised use could result in legal action.

READ: How do most Kenyans learn the National Anthem? [Quiz]

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

