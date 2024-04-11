How do most Kenyans learn the National Anthem? [Quiz]
There are a few things that only happen in Kenya.
Matatus (PSVs) are huge in Kenya's urban culture. Which option below is not an element that defines matatu culture?
Matatu route, Sacco, and the neighbourhoods it serves
Pop culture icons graffitied on matatus
Keen passenger service from the matatu crew
Urban culture across Kenya incorporates routes with the most hype matatus such as Route 111 (Ngong, Karen), Route 125 (Rongai), Saccos with the most souped-out rides such as Umoinner Sacco, Risen Sacco, Dakika Sacco and even the modern graffiti most matatus carry. A keenness with customer service is, unfortunately, not a priority in matatu culture.
Kenyans drink more tea than they do coffee. Which of the following is NOT a common way to enjoy Kenyan tea?
Chai ya masala
Lemon iced tea
Tangawizi tea
Unlike the popularity of black tea in European cultures, a Kenyan understanding of the beverage is milk tea which is often taken at breakfast, as part of a 4 O'clock snack or to welcome visiting guests to your home in lieu of a meal. Aside from sugar, Kenyans also enjoy masala or tangawizi (ginger) in tea. The lemon iced tea phenomenon has yet to catch on.
Almost everyone who has never lived in Kenya or interacted with Kenyans will mistakenly assume this is how all Kenyans greet each other
Jambo? or Hujambo?
Sasa?
Mambo?
While "Jambo? Hujambo?" is the correct form of a Swahili greeting, Kenyans rarely adhere to the standard. In everyday contexts most people will use "Sasa? or Mambo?" with peers or younger age groups, "Habari?" in more formal contexts, or often they will use the forms of greeting in their mother tongue. In urban settings "Hi and Hey" are also quite common.
Approximately how many tribes (ethnic groups) are there in Kenya?
52
Over 70
Up to 46
For a long time, there were 42 recognised Kenyan tribes but toward the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta's tenure more tribes were recognised raising the number to 46.
Which Kenyan community is particularly known for their expertise in long-distance running?
Kikuyu
Luo
Kalenjin
Unlike what pop culture would have us believe, not all Kenyans are runners and majority of the well-known athletics champions in the world specifically have their roots in the Kalenjin ethnic group or the police and prisons professions.
Pick a meal that most Kenyans would have on special occasions not as a staple
Most Kenyans reserve chicken for special occasions, not an everyday meal like Ugali-Sukuma or Githeri
In Kenyan weddings, a common tradition involves the groom's family doing what as a sign of appreciation to the bride's family?
Performing a traditional dance
Singing a folk song
Presenting a dowry
Most of Kenya's ethnic groups have a form of dowry payment assigned to the groom.
Kenyan culture is tolerant of physical punishment when disciplining children, even then________ is unacceptable.
A mom using a rubber slipper on her 8-year-old
A teacher using a cane on a Grade 4 pupil
All of it
Despite tolerance within culture, the Kenyan Constitution (2010) outlawed corporal punishment of children in all settings - including the family home - as a matter of human rights.
Not a Kenyan meme...
Ugandan journalist Simon Kagwa Njala popularised the phrase and became a meme that is widely used in everyday Kenyan conversations.
How do most Kenyans learn the national anthem?
By attending public national celebrations
Primary and secondary school assemblies
There's a law that makes it mandatory to learn
Clubs such as the Scouts and Girl Guides Associations are a common fixture in Kenyan primary and secondary schools, part of their role is to conduct a parade during school assemblies and it is during these that all students sing the National Anthem in full.
