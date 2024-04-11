How do most Kenyans learn the National Anthem? [Quiz]

Lemon iced tea Next question

Unlike the popularity of black tea in European cultures, a Kenyan understanding of the beverage is milk tea which is often taken at breakfast, as part of a 4 O'clock snack or to welcome visiting guests to your home in lieu of a meal. Aside from sugar, Kenyans also enjoy masala or tangawizi (ginger) in tea. The lemon iced tea phenomenon has yet to catch on.