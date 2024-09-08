The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Government gives update as death toll from Endarasha Hillside Academy fire rises to 21

Charles Ouma

The death toll has risen to 21, with 139 pupils accounted for

Hillside Endarasha Academy fire
Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

Three more pupils have been confirmed dead in the Endarashsa Hillside Academy fire tragedy, bringing the number of causalities to 21.

In an update given on Saturday, Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura confirmed that 19 bodies were recovered from the dormitory that caught fire.

Two others succumbed to injuries sustained while in hospital receiving treatment.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the tragedy, Mwaura noted that it is painful for the nation to lose its young and promising children in such a manner.

"It is a catastrophe beyond our imagination. It is truly devastating for the nation to lose such a number of young and promising Kenyans. Our hearts are heavy." Mwaura stated during the press briefing at the scene of the tragedy.

Government officials, led by spokesman Isaac Mwaura addressing the press at Endarasha Hillside Academy in Nyeri.
Government officials, led by spokesman Isaac Mwaura addressing the press at Endarasha Hillside Academy in Nyeri. Government officials, led by spokesman Isaac Mwaura addressing the press at Endarasha Hillside Academy in Nyeri. Pulse Live Kenya

The dormitory in question housed 156 learners when fire broke out.

A total of 139 had been accounted for by the time of the press briefing. Mwaura noted that those accounted for are either in hospital or at home with their parents.

All the occupants of the dorm were aged between nine and thirteen.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be established with the government maintaining that comprehensive investigations are underway and responsible persons and bodies will be held accountable.

Detectives have camped at the institution combing through the scene and investigating the matter.

Prosecutors have instructed police investigating the matter to pursue all angles possible, including if the incident was caused by sheer negligence or recklessness.

Meanwhile, another fire has been reported at Isiolo Girls High School.

A dormitory on fire at Isiolo Girls High School.
A dormitory on fire at Isiolo Girls High School. A dormitory on fire at Isiolo Girls High School. Pulse Live Kenya
The fire is reported to have broken out at a dormitory housing Form One Students on Saturday night.

Locals joined emergency rescue workers at the scene, with Kenya Red Cross confirming that its team had been dispatched to the school in response to the fire incident.

No casualties had been reporting by the time this publication was made.

The cause of the fire was also yet to be established.

