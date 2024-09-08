Government gives update as death toll from Endarasha Hillside Academy fire rises to 21

In an update given on Saturday, Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura confirmed that 19 bodies were recovered from the dormitory that caught fire.

Two others succumbed to injuries sustained while in hospital receiving treatment.

It is a catastrophe beyond our imagination - Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging the magnitude of the tragedy, Mwaura noted that it is painful for the nation to lose its young and promising children in such a manner.

"It is a catastrophe beyond our imagination. It is truly devastating for the nation to lose such a number of young and promising Kenyans. Our hearts are heavy." Mwaura stated during the press briefing at the scene of the tragedy.

Government officials, led by spokesman Isaac Mwaura addressing the press at Endarasha Hillside Academy in Nyeri. Pulse Live Kenya

The dormitory in question housed 156 learners when fire broke out.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 139 had been accounted for by the time of the press briefing. Mwaura noted that those accounted for are either in hospital or at home with their parents.

All the occupants of the dorm were aged between nine and thirteen.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be established with the government maintaining that comprehensive investigations are underway and responsible persons and bodies will be held accountable.

Detectives have camped at the institution combing through the scene and investigating the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecutors have instructed police investigating the matter to pursue all angles possible, including if the incident was caused by sheer negligence or recklessness.

Fire breaks out at Isiolo Girls High School dormitory

Meanwhile, another fire has been reported at Isiolo Girls High School.

A dormitory on fire at Isiolo Girls High School. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire is reported to have broken out at a dormitory housing Form One Students on Saturday night.

Locals joined emergency rescue workers at the scene, with Kenya Red Cross confirming that its team had been dispatched to the school in response to the fire incident.

No casualties had been reporting by the time this publication was made.