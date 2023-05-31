Gov't pathologist gives update on Shakahola bodies' autopsy

Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor announced that a total of 243 autopsies had been completed as of Wednesday.

Addressing journalists at the Malindi Sub County Hospital mortuary, Oduor provided details on the remaining bodies.

"Out of the 16 bodies that were remaining, six were male while nine were female, but we could not ascertain the gender of one body due to the level of decomposition," he stated. He further explained that 11 of the bodies were adults, four were children, and the age of one body could not be determined due to its state.

Forensic experts and homicide detectives carry the bodies of suspected members of Good News International Church after their remains were exhumed from graves in Shakahola forest Kilifi County on April 22, 2023. [Photo: Reuters] Pulse Live Kenya

During the autopsies, one body stood out as it was relatively fresh. The individual had died in the hospital after being rescued, and it was discovered that the cause of death was kidney failure. Oduor shared that the victim had refused to eat during their week-long stay in the hospital, leading to severe dehydration and malnutrition.

While the cause of death was determined for most of the victims, five cases remained inconclusive due to the extensive decomposition of the bodies. Oduor noted that 13 bodies were severely decomposed, while two were moderately decomposed.

Having completed 243 autopsies since the start of the process on the 1st of the month, Oduor highlighted that the majority of the bodies examined were male adults. The pathologists are now preparing to commence the third phase of exhumation next week on Tuesday.

Police IG Japhet Koome and DCI Mohamed Amin at Shakahola Forest Pulse Live Kenya

Francis Auma, the Rapid Response officer from MUHURI, who has been closely monitoring the operation in Malindi, expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far. Auma emphasized the importance of a speedy investigation to ensure justice for the affected families.